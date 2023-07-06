RELIGION: Comfort for a nation

As we gathered to worship on the Fourth of July Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we celebrated 247 years of independence and are grateful for our freedom. We also prayed for America and its leaders. America needs the peace of God right now.

Special prayers were requested for several, and we prayed for rain. Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Shapes," a study of Jeremiah 18:1-12. We are reminded that God's people being in His hands are like clay in a potter's hand. "God is in control, shaping His people for His purposes."

Linda Abercrombie read Matthew 20:29-30 and 1 Thessalonians 5:23 and shared a devotional, "Straight To The Top." We should take our concerns straight to the top. God wants to make us whole.

Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led patriotic hymns. We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry and Linda, "Jesus Savior, Pilot Me."

Brother Roger Gill brought us God's word with Sunday's sermon, "God's Comfort for a Nation." Scripture was from Isaiah 40, written as words of encouragement for the nation of Israel.

"America needs to hear these words. As we celebrate our independence, despite being worn down, scared, and showing evidence of difficult years, America still stands as the greatest nation. We are grateful for our country, our county and our freedom. As we celebrate Independence Day and our birthday as a nation, America has and can still be identified by patriotism and a respect for brotherhood, earned freedom, honesty, integrity and courage. We have been all of that, and that's what we need again as a nation."

As Brother Roger talked about the scripture in Isaiah 40, he told us that it was a call to proclaim comfort.

"In verses 1-2, comfort is a word of peace. Our families and churches need that peace. Speaking tenderly means speaking to the heart. God speaks to a tender heart. Sin can be pardoned. We don't want double for our sins. Verses 6-8 tell us to have confidence in the Word of God and its endurance. We have a pure promise from God to hold in our hearts regardless of what happens in our country. And verses 10-11 remind us that God's power protects. God is our shepherd. He doesn't protect the power of man; He protects us with His power. We can live with integrity and righteousness in our lives regardless of our nation. God is wisdom and His strength is unquestioned."

Brother Roger referred to verses 12-28 which tell us of the majesty of the Lord, and told us that "these are twenty questions proclaiming God as Creator and able to create something new. God was strength for Israel. God is strength for America today. We need to run in the Spirit of the Lord and rise into His presence." Isaiah 12:2 says, "Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; for the Lord is my strength and song; He also has become my salvation."

Brother Roger asked, "How many thoughts does God have for us?" He read Psalm 139:17: "How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them!"

In closing, Brother Roger talked a little about idols. "An idol cannot hear, see, speak to you, or comfort you. An idol is anything that gets between you and God. The only way to get to God is through Jesus Christ. Our leaders in this world need to turn to God. We need to understand who God is. He is the beginning and will be the end. He is from eternity to eternity.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, food, fun, music and bible story time of Jonah and the Whale. All children are welcome. For more information, call 417-475-3212 or 417-762-3483.

