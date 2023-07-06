Pineville woman federally charged in death of unborn child in addition to mother

BENTONVILLE -- A woman already facing a federal charge in the abduction and death of a pregnant Maysville woman was charged Tuesday in the death of the abducted woman's unborn child.

An indictment filed Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri charged Amber Waterman, 43, of Pineville, Mo., with causing the death of the child in utero.

Accused of kidnapping Ashley Bush, she had already been charged in federal court with one count of kidnapping resulting in death.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older, tan pickup on Oct. 31 at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and Arkansas 43 in Maysville, according to a Nov. 1 post on the Benton County sheriff's office Facebook page. A person who called herself "Lucy" picked Bush up Oct. 31 in Maysville, according to court documents.

Authorities said they suspect Amber Waterman was "Lucy." Bush's body was found three days later in Missouri. The body of her baby -- Valkyrie Grace -- was found elsewhere in Missouri, according to court documents.

The original indictment states between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, Waterman kidnapped Bush in order to claim Bush's unborn child as her own.

Jamie Waterman, 42, told authorities his wife showed him Bush's body, which was near their home, according to court documents. He said they burned the body and took the charred remains to another location, according to court documents.

He's charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment accused him of assisting his wife to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial and punishment, knowing she committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

The couple's federal jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Amber Waterman is charged in Benton County with two counts of capital murder and kidnapping in connection with the deaths of Bush and her baby.

Her arraignment is set for Aug. 25, but federal officials have denied local prosecutors access to Waterman.

Benton County prosecutors didn't file charges against Jamie Waterman.

Amber Waterman and her husband are being held without bond in a Missouri jail.