The city of Pineville celebrated Independence Day on July 1 on the square.
Pineville celebrates Independence Dayby From Staff Reports | July 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Submitted photo A large crowd attended the Independence Day celebration on July 1 at the Pineville square.
Print Headline: Pineville celebrates Independence Day
by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press
