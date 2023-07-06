Manage Subscription
Pineville celebrates Independence Day

by From Staff Reports | July 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Submitted photo A large crowd attended the Independence Day celebration on July 1 at the Pineville square.

The city of Pineville celebrated Independence Day on July 1 on the square.

  photo  Submitted photo Fireworks appear over the courthouse museum on the square in Pineville during the Independence Day celebration on July 1.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Pineville Alderman Roy Milleson grills burgers during the Independence Day celebration on July 1 on the square.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Stephanie Sweeten (clockwise from front left), Kathy Underwood, Sylvia Deering, Kalee Sweeten and Melissa Ziemianin are pictured at the cook shack during the July 1 Independence Day Celebration at Pineville.
  

Print Headline: Pineville celebrates Independence Day

