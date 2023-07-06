OPINION: How do you put a former president in jail?

Perhaps we need to credit former president Donald Trump with providing the major news media with something to talk about these days. All day long (I suppose for all 24 hours in the day, although I don't stay up all night to listen), just about anything you hear on any of these stations is that the former president has been indicted for 37 crimes.

If you haven't been asked your opinion about the issue, consider yourself lucky. Almost everyone able to stand up and talk has been interviewed (or will be interviewed), from someone who accidentally saw Trump enter the Miami courthouse to every presidential candidate to every senator or congressperson willing to express a view -- you name it, they've got it covered. And the funny thing is their viewpoints are usually not much better than those you play golf with or meet on the street.

The special prosecutor appointed by the Department of Justice has indicted Trump for 37 counts of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House. That's a fact. He has also been indicted in New York, probably will be in Georgia, and by the Special Prosecutor assigned to investigate the January 6th fiasco. Although American history records some rather shady deals, this is the first time an American president, former or still in office, has been indicted for crimes.

Frankly, it doesn't matter whether these indictments are political or witch hunts, whether others should also be indicted for the same things, or whether a person agrees with them; they are what they are and have been well established. Unfortunately, you don't have to be a genius to realize that Trump has broken the law several times and is in serious trouble.

Apparently, just because something has been established as factual does not mean our country has a consensus of guilt. The special prosecutor asked for a speedy trial in the Florida indictment. Good luck with that! It may be that the evidence is enormous and that almost any twelve citizens on a jury could reach a verdict almost immediately; that is not how our judicial system works for people of Trump's stature. For the rest of us, yes, but for a former U.S. president, no. It obviously will take months in a district court, several more months in an appeals court, and then a year or so in the U.S. Supreme Court. For some older people, it may mean they will not hear the end of this indictment during their lifetimes.

Regardless of the complications of trying a former U.S. President in our judicial system, there are some observations I suspect most American citizens have thought about, even if they have not voiced them. First of all, how do you convict and sentence a former president? A court may convict him, but what about the sentencing? He could be fined, but rich people have used that as an escape for years, and even rich people have limitations. He could be sentenced to jail time, but how do you imprison a former President?

Let's think about that for a moment. If a judge were to send Trump to jail, he would be subjected to extremely cruel punishment by the other inmates and probably would lose his life quickly. That's why it is challenging to send law enforcement officers to jail. It's hard to protect them. In Trump's case, someone would probably have to build a new facility to house him, and we taxpayers would have to foot the bill for his incarceration. That's not going to happen.

So, why do so many presidential candidates want to pardon him when elected? They say it is best for the country, and they are probably right, but a pardon forgives his convictions and may allow him to run again for public office. To pardon his penalties makes more sense. To plea bargain that he not be able to ever run again for public office makes even more sense.

Can someone convicted of a felony ever run for political office? Yes, under the law, he or she could, but who wants to elect a duly convicted person -- a felon -- to a political office, especially that of the president? Former President Trump has many who support him and wish him success. Still, no one is above the law, and I strongly believe American citizens know that and would never elect a duly convicted criminal to any office.

The money trail is the last piece of this messy time in our history. Trump may be a billionaire, but even his finances are limited. Who is paying for all those lawyers, the court cases, and the prosecution? Watching the money trail may eventually lead a person to understand what is happening in our country.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author, not the agencies he serves.