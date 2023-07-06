OPINION: Declaration’s premise is rights endowed by Creator

Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on July 2, 1776. Yes, it was adopted on July 2. The final edits to the document were completed on July 4, and it wasn't signed until August 2.

But what right, what reason could justify our forefathers in declaring independence from their government, the British Crown?

The Declaration of Independence gives the reason: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The premise upon which the Declaration of Independence is based is the divine creation of all mankind and unalienable rights given to each and every human being by the Creator. "Among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Independence was declared because the British government was taking from its American citizens their God-given rights.

Even though the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights followed, the Declaration clearly implies, as I said in last week's column, the rights guaranteed to us as Americans in the Bill of Rights were not given to us by our government. Instead, as the Declaration states, they are "unalienable rights" given to us by our "Creator."

The U.S. Constitution was prepared in September of 1787, but its adoption was conditioned on a Bill of Rights to be added to preserve these God-given rights from America's newly-formed government. The Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments to the Constitution) was prepared in September of 1789 and ratified by all the states by the close of 1791.

The Bill of Rights protects our freedoms to worship according to the dictates of our own consciences without government interference, to freely express ourselves and to publish views and opinions which may be contrary to government actions. It protects our right to peaceably assemble and petition the government to redress grievances. It defends our right to keep and bear arms, to be secure in our persons and papers, to have a speedy trial by an impartial jury, etc. It does not enumerate these rights as our only God-given rights; instead, these are mentioned because they are the ones most likely to be trampled upon by civil governments -- something we see in our own government when it seeks to censor the media and social media platforms, to shut down churches with pandemics, to regulate and possibly even outlaw gun ownership, etc.

To further prevent the usurpation of powers by the new federal government, the 10th Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights to limit the role of the federal government to those powers expressly granted to it by the Constitution, with all other powers reserved to the states or the people. A review of those powers granted to the federal government by the Constitution sadly reveals a federal government today far exceeding its legitimate powers and politicians whose first lie in public office is their oath to uphold and support the Constitution of the United States of America.

As citizens, we must remember that the Bill of Rights was not adopted and ratified to give us our rights but to protect them against an overstepping federal (or state) government. And the reason this is important is simply this: If the rights referenced in the Bill of Rights are government-given, governments could legitimately take them away. But since they are, according to the Declaration and Bill of Rights, given to all men by their Creator, governments have no right or power to take them away, and they overstep their God-given roles when they infringe upon them.

The Declaration of Independence gives reason for the action of the colonies in throwing off the rule of the British Crown (the Revolutionary War was already underway, having begun in 1775) by listing the many, many injuries and usurpations of the King of England in His rule over the American colonies.

The Declaration further states: "That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed -- that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness."

Note that our founding fathers stated that governments were instituted among men to preserve these "unalienable rights" given by the Creator. They also declared that the people, whenever a form of government becomes destructive of its role in protecting the rights of the people to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," have the God-given right to alter or abolish a government and institute new government to protect their rights and "effect their safety and happiness."

Those who signed the Declaration to take back their freedoms from a tyrannical government risked all. As the document says, they did, "with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence ... mutually pledge to each other [their] lives, [their] fortunes, and [their] sacred honor."

And I will say it! It is to our shame that we so easily lay down our God-given rights and freedoms and allow the federal government to trample over us, take away our God-given rights, and seize powers reserved to the states or the people. It's just, well, un-American!

Randy Moll is the managing editor of the Westside Eagle Observer. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.