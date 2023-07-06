Old newspaper published dangers of fireworks

PINEVILLE -- In 1913, the "Pineville Herald" published an article detailing the possible dangers of fireworks and the tragic accidents that occurred due to Fourth of July celebrations. The June 27, 1913, article raised concerns of some citizens concerning firework displays and their inherent dangers, especially to children.

The article "What the fourth costs us" begins by reflecting on the last year's casualty report relating to firework displays.

"If the experience of past years is repeated, the annual celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year will cost 200 lives."

Aside from the projected deaths, it added that "20,000 or more will be seriously hurt in one way or another by explosives," with 100 children losing limbs and another 100 due to injuries received from "toy pistols."

Because of these injuries sustained in the July Fourth celebration, the article asserts the price of "the nation's bill ... is a pretty heavy one."

The article goes on to say that the property loss by "careless use of explosives" could cost up to $500,000 and escalate into the millions, including property damage to the very shops that sell "large stocks of fireworks."

The article acknowledged that it's nobody's business if "grown people are satisfied to risk life and limbs" when dealing with explosives. Still, it argues against the distribution of such explosives into the hands of children.

It takes issues with parents and law enforcement, the latter being criticized for not enforcing laws that would protect "little Bobby or Johnny" from walking "with enough dynamite in his jacket pocket to injure him seriously or (possibly) kill him."

It recounts events of fireworks incidents that resulted in the deaths of children.

One such event occurred in Philadelphia after a street stand illegally sold fireworks against the city's ordinance. The catastrophe resulted after "a stone, thrown by a boy, struck the torpedo" and (caused) all of them to go off together. The explosion killed seven children and seriously injured "a number of others."

The article also directs its attacks against parents unfamiliar with the dangers of "torpedo" explosives.

It also delves into the dangers and moral implications of children playing with toy guns or pistols. It says, "The little boy who picks up his toy gun and playfully says, 'I'll shoot you,' should be taught that even in play he must not point a weapon at another, for it is in just such ways that respect for life is lessened and involuntary manslaughter is the result. Thoughtful parents will not give children such toys."

The article asks parents to reflect on the report and see if they can "devise other methods of celebrating our national holiday that will not entail such sacrifices of life and property."

It ends with a rhetorical question.

"Is it not time that in an age when peace and arbitration are in the air ... that we should begin to teach the children higher ideals of patriotism than noise and shooting?"