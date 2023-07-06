Obituaries

Rosilea Hodson

Aug. 15, 1932

June 28, 2023

Rosilea Hodson, 90, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the comfort of her home after a recent decline in health.

She was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Anderson, Mo., to Joe and Myrtle (Smith) Sarlls. She was a lifelong area resident and a devoted homemaker. On May 1, 1951, she married Kenneth Hodson. She enjoyed shopping, canning produce from their garden, keeping a clean home and helping her husband on the farm. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Alice Motley.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 72 years, Kenneth Hodson, of the home; three daughters, Sheila Bowers (David) of Anderson, Terry Mears (Bret) of Wichita, Lori Jones (Darney) of Neosho; one granddaughter; sisters, Anna Wedan and Beverly Cook (Dennis) of Wichita.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, with Randy Bishop officiating.

Harold Wayne Keeler

Dec. 23, 1944

June 16, 2023

Wayne Keeler died Sunday, June 16, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Goodman, Mo.

He was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Splitlog, Mo., to Harold Orchard and Letha Beatrice (Neff) Keeler.

He was a computer programmer and once owned a health club in St. Louis, Mo. His passions revolved around bodybuilding, fishing, and music. He was an accomplished guitarist and singer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his longtime life partner and companion, Sandy Beshears.

He is survived by three sons, Paul Wayne, Bruce, and Douglas Keeler.

A celebration of life will be held at Splitlog Baptist Church on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Frankie Lee Lewis

March 22, 1943

July 1, 2023

Frankie Lee Lewis, 80, of Pineville, Mo., died peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

He was born March 22, 1943, in Jane, Mo., to Orval and Blanch (Akehurst) Lewis. He married Dettrey (Coble) "Dee-Dee" Lewis on Nov. 18, 1966, in Bethpage, Mo. He worked for Daisy BB Gun in Rogers, Ark., in the late '60s and for the Bella Vista POA for 38 years, retiring in 2009. He held various jobs in his career with the POA, five years as superintendent of the Country Club Golf Course and the street department and golf course equipment maintenance until he retired. In retirement, he was known as the lawn mower repairman, working on lawnmowers, weed eaters, chainsaws, hay equipment, tractors and trailers. He built and sold golf cart trailers and canoe trailers to several campgrounds around McDonald County.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings, John Henry Lewis, Carl Lewis, Lonnie Mark Lewis, Ray Lewis, Ted Lewis, Anna McCool, Carla Drew; a grandson, Tanner Almond; and great grandson, Ryder Harmon.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dee-Dee Lewis, of the home; three children, Curtis Lewis (Ro) of Wyandotte, Okla., James Lewis (Verna) of Washburn, Mo., Doris Talley (Jerry) of Anderson; 16 grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Drake of Twin Falls, Idaho, Irene Coddington (Bill) of Ft. Sumner, N.M.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Jerry Talley officiating. Burial will follow at Jane Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Leroy Eugene Stephens

Dec. 1, 1933

June 25, 2023

Leroy Eugene Stephens, 89, of Decatur, Ark., died June 25, 2023, at Siloam Springs Health and Rehab.

He was born Dec. 1, 1933, in the Ozark hills of Southwest Missouri, out on Huckleberry Special, down Skaggs Holler Road, to Clifford and Emmeline (Cargile) Stephens.

On April 23, 1954, he married Mary Ruth Daughterty. They resided 14 years in Scotia, Calif., where he worked at Pacific Lumber Company before moving to northwest Arkansas in 1970. He worked for Daisy, Emerson, then Union Carbide in Rogers, Ark., until he retired in 1990. He also drove a bus for the Rogers School District and Neosho Schools. He played the piano for over 50 years in area churches and sang. He enjoyed piecing quilt tops and making quilts for family and friends. He enjoyed looking up Stephens' genealogy and organized a Stephens' reunion every year until covid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Mary Ruth Stephens; a son, Jimmy Leroy Stephens; a granddaughter, Jennifer Stephens; four brothers, Junior, Paul, Larry and Bob Stephens; two sisters, Maxine Leuellen, Mary Ann Finney.

He is survived by his son, Terry Stephens (Kathy) of Decatur, Ark.; a daughter, Norma McCullough (Fred, Jr.) of Bentonville, Ark.; daughter-in-law, Frankie Stephens of Gravette, Ark.; five grandchildren; a sister, Irene Williams of Grove, Okla.; brothers, Robert Stephens (Mary) of Pineville, Joe Stephens (Jan) of Seneca.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Decatur Assembly of God Church, 735 N. Main Street in Decatur, Ark., with Pastor Ken Robinson officiating.

Shirley Vontelle Wiley

Aug. 2, 1946

July 1, 2023

Shirley Vontelle "Vonnie" Wiley, 76, of Gravette, Ark., died peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2023, in the comfort of her home after months of failing health.

She was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Malcom and Sallie (Cook) Dawson. She resided in Phoenix until moving with her family to California in 1956, where she graduated from Freemont School of the Deaf. In 1985, she along with her two sons, moved to a farm near Southwest City, Mo. She enjoyed being part of the deaf community and serving others. Her life's goal was to serve and follow Jesus and to love one another as Jesus loved us. Her life was centered around Christ, reading his word, and through her daily devotions.

Her father, Malcom Dawson; and a brother, Bill Dawson, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two sons, Patrick Wiley (Michelle) of Bentonville, Ark., Tim Wiley (Jennifer) of Tampa, Fla.; two grandsons; her mother, Sallie Dawson, of Gravette; a sister, Effie Ross of Gravette; two brothers, Butch Dawson of Gravette, Tom Dawson (Carla) of Rogers, Ark.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Gravette Church of Christ with Tom Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Wann Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday morning, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

