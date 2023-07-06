McDonald County Historical Society tackles 10 projects at two Pineville sites

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Historical Society has completed several projects, with others still underway at the historic sheriff's house and the McDonald County Courthouse Museum, both located in Pineville. The projects, totaling just over $200,000, were paid for by the state and by community donations.

The list of projects, which got started in the summer of 2021, includes various updates at the two sites.

The historic sheriff's house updates include a new front porch and steps, repairing the bathroom floor, windows, a fence around the air conditioner, and new gutters. The Historical Society also purchased a new air conditioner unit with funds raised from the most recent banquet. The group uses the building, located at 302 Harmon Street, as its headquarters.

Updates at the museum include landscaping, sidewalks, new windows, and new doors.

Lynn Tatum, board chairman for the McDonald County Historical Society, said the organization prioritized these updates because they align with its mission of preserving and celebrating McDonald County's history.

"These are old buildings," Tatum said. "Our mission, our historical society mission, is to preserve and celebrate McDonald County's unique and rich history," Tatum said, noting the museum is full of history that must be preserved and protected. Tatum added that the museum itself is 150 years old, standing two-and-a-half stories tall.

Tatum said the process to obtain funding and get projects approved has been time-consuming, noting the state gave the historical society $100,000 to work with if the organization could match the grant in the same amount, something which took one year to do. Tatum added that each individual project took seven steps to complete.

"Each one of those 10 projects, the nine state and the one that we paid for locally, each one of those projects took seven steps," Tatum said. "We had to write the specifications, we had to seek multiple bids, we had to review and select the construction company, we had to do the oversight for the work and problem solve, we had to approve the work when it was done, and we had to pay on time once it was approved. Ten projects, seven steps on each project."

Tatum said it has been a privilege to work with volunteers and donors who are passionate about preserving county history, just as she is.

"We have just been so privileged to work with people who believe in McDonald County and believe in telling the stories about why McDonald County is so unique and rich," Tatum said. "It just is inspiring for all of us to put forth the work to fulfill what they want [to be] fulfilled."

Tatum said the ten projects could not have been completed without the McDonald County Historical Society team, referencing the 12 board members in the organization.

Tatum listed Kathy Underwood as an instrumental player in completing the list of projects.

"Kathy Underwood is director of buildings and grounds, and she carries the load," Tatum said. "She had helpers and she had other people who supported her, but she has been the key person in getting this implemented."

Tatum said the historical society had received a great amount of support at the state level in getting their projects completed.

"There's been a team at the state level that has been very supportive, headed up by Dirk Deaton and Mike Sutherland," Tatum said. "Mike's team and Dirk have been wonderful, and we've had their full attention and collaboration through all this."

Tatum said the community supported the historical society at all levels.

"It has been a community of people on all levels working on this," Tatum said, noting the historical society has received funds from the state, county commissioners, and community donors. "It has been an honor and a privilege for me to see all the different players coming together to make it happen."