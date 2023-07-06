McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 25

Angel Enrique Mancia, 25, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, driving while intoxicated

June 26

Cameron Elliot Drake, 31, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over), fugitive from out of state

Courtney Elizabeth Ross, 34, Pineville, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- third degree

Jeremy Slate Woodrum, 51, Goodman, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact

June 27

Chelsea Moss, 34, Wyandotte, Okla., possession of drug paraphernalia

June 28

Juan Jose Olvera Olvera, 30, Noel, assault -- first degree or attempt, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 3 -- discharge into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation method

June 29

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 45, Goodman, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Amanda M. Knapp, 36, Goodman, assault -- third degree -- special victim, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

June 30

Kimberly Joann Carey, 55, Carthage, endangering the welfare of a child -- second degree (2)

Andrew Charles Droptiny, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- persistent

Jeremy Brian Pointer, 49, Noel, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Robert Eugene Wilson, 57, Anderson, stealing -- $750 or more

July 1

Amy M Cole, 39, no address provided, drunkenness or drinking in certain prohibited places

Raymond Londagin, 34, Wyandotte, Okla., driving while intoxicated

Sharon Kay York, 66, Pineville, fraudulent use of credit/debit device