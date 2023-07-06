McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 25
Angel Enrique Mancia, 25, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, driving while intoxicated
June 26
Cameron Elliot Drake, 31, Pineville, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over), fugitive from out of state
Courtney Elizabeth Ross, 34, Pineville, assault -- third degree -- special victim, domestic assault -- third degree
Jeremy Slate Woodrum, 51, Goodman, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact
June 27
Chelsea Moss, 34, Wyandotte, Okla., possession of drug paraphernalia
June 28
Juan Jose Olvera Olvera, 30, Noel, assault -- first degree or attempt, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon -- subsection 3 -- discharge into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation method
June 29
Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 45, Goodman, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Amanda M. Knapp, 36, Goodman, assault -- third degree -- special victim, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person
June 30
Kimberly Joann Carey, 55, Carthage, endangering the welfare of a child -- second degree (2)
Andrew Charles Droptiny, 40, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- persistent
Jeremy Brian Pointer, 49, Noel, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Robert Eugene Wilson, 57, Anderson, stealing -- $750 or more
July 1
Amy M Cole, 39, no address provided, drunkenness or drinking in certain prohibited places
Raymond Londagin, 34, Wyandotte, Okla., driving while intoxicated
Sharon Kay York, 66, Pineville, fraudulent use of credit/debit device