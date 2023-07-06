MC Summer School deemed a success with new programs, high enrollment

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County's 2023 summer school program was deemed successful by McDonald County's curriculum director, new assistant superintendent leading curriculum and federal programs, and summer school director LaDonna McClain.

McClain said the county's summer school program, which begins in late May and ends in late June, spanning 23 days, started with an enrollment of about 1,600 students and ended with about 1,450. McClain said the high enrollment numbers are becoming more "normal" following a decline in enrollment during covid-19.

"When we first started, we had a 1,600 number, which was just phenomenal and would have been one of the higher numbers we've ever had," McClain said. "We finished, and it was over 1,450 as our actual final number. And that's really good; we see numbers now that we had seen prior to covid, and things are getting back to normal as far as attendance."

McClain said newer programs offered this summer included outdoor learning, a reading push through DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), additional activities and trips, as well as a new CTE (career and technical education) program hosted at MCHS for middle school students.

"We did some things this year that are pretty exciting," McClain said. "We started an exploratory CTE program for seventh and eighth graders to get an idea of what our FACTS program looks like, what our JROTC program looks like, what part of our Ag program looks like, our business program. So that was exciting. I thought it was pretty successful for the first step out of the gate."

McClain said several additional trips and activities were offered across the county, including bowling, visiting a splash pad, and seeing a movie. In addition to offering fun activities, the students still follow a curriculum and receive vital instruction, she said.

Students receive additional instruction in reading, ELA, math, science and social studies. McClain said the curriculum helps students "stay on track" in preparation for the upcoming school year.

"You see a lot of decline over the summer with students, and that naturally happens because they're not in school, so this is 23 more days of instruction that keeps them on track," McClain said. "It's also a different kind of atmosphere, it's more laid back, it's fun, there are a lot of things going on," McClain said, noting students with 100% attendance receive $100 at the end of the summer school session.

McClain said teachers and administration held another successful summer school session this year.

"Our teachers did a great job this summer, our administrators. It went very smoothly," McClain said. "I think the kids enjoyed it. I hope they enjoy the rest of their summer and are ready to go in August."