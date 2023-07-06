Manage Subscription
Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

by Staff Reports | July 6, 2023 at 5:50 a.m.
Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this WWII McDonald County veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 33 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize the service member in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Gardner-Sheets.

Print Headline: Do you know this veteran?

