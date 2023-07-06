Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Milo S. Fisher v. Brenda L. Fisher.

State of Missouri:

America's Car-Mart Inc. v. Joesph George. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments v. Laken A. Douthett. Unlawful detainer.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Gregory A. Stalder. Promissory note.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Ashley R. McEvers. Suit on account.

Brandon R. Farr v. Department of Revenue. Misc. associate civil -- other.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC. v. Melinda W. Davis. Promissory note.

Leigh A. Moon v. Patrick Guinn. Small claims over $100.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Neal H. Johnson.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jody Townsend. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Eulissa N. Agurado. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Jessica L. Lewis. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Raven D. Allen. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Robert E. Beaver. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Trenda Richmond. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Waylon Rolls. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC. v. Kimberly A. Mullin. Breach of contract.

Mariner Finance, LLC v.Tammy E. Muncy. Breach of contract.

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital v. Angelique Nevaeh. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Miquel A. Estrada. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Heather M. Valdez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

James Bamber. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Kendon K. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Miquel A. Estrada. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Gavin R. Franklin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaden C. Kralicek. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jackson H. Lisle. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Raymond Lonagin. DWI -- alcohol.

Angel E. Mancia. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. DWI -- alcohol.

Damodar R. Nayana. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Andrew B. Wasson. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Richard Van Wilson Jr. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Felonies:

Andrew C. Droptiny. DWI -- persistent.

Megan E. Kaminski. Non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.

The following cases were heard:

Anita Aquino. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Danny R. Blythe. Peace disturbance, first offense.

Bobbie D. Brooks. DWI -- prior.

Roxsan Castro. DWI -- alcohol.

Austin Dane De Vault. DWI -- prior.

Jason Polk McAdams. Attempting, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Julie Penn. Unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 8 -- carry into church, election precinct, government building.

Anthony E. Sedillos. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.