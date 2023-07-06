McDonald County Senior Center Noel

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold bingo night at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14. The entry fee is a nonperishable food item per card, and you can play with the same card all night. Dinner is available for $3 per plate. Tea, coffee and water will be available at no cost. There will be fun and prizes.

Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. For questions, contact Louine at 417-475-3195.

Music night at the McDonald County Senior Center will be 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. There will be a potluck dinner. Bring your favorite dish. Tea, coffee and water will be available at no cost. Contact Louine at 417-475-3195 for more information.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, July 7, Dale Johnson and the Country Review Band are playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Noel Woman's Club

The next meeting will be on July 11, and the hostess will be Melissa Lance. Those wishing to attend a meeting may contact Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422 for more information. New members are welcome.