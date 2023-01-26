SWC council reviews annual police report for 2022

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Although not all the members of the city council were in attendance, a meeting was held on Jan 24, despite the snowy weather.

The 2022 annual police report showed large calls-for-service numbers as the department worked to protect local residents. The report gives residents an inside look into the department's activities. According to the report, the department had 2,258 incidents, including 724 traffic stops, 40 animal-related incidents, 13 disturbance-related incidents, 30 domestic abuse-related incidents, 70 hangup 911 calls, 17 traffic pursuits, 53 citizen assists, and 27 agency assists.

Since the last city council meeting on Jan. 10, the police department has written one citation for no insurance, seven for registration violations, eight for speeding, seven for no driver's license, three for equipment violations, one for failing to stop, and one for animal neglect, bringing the total of citations to 28.

The department has also issued one warning and had two arrests, one lockout, and five agency assists.

Last year's annual report for the fire department listed a total of 261 calls. And, since Jan. 10, it has had one medical, one grass fire, and one motor vehicle accident.

In other business, the city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $11,082.09 at its Jan. 24 meeting.