Prospective landowners visit Pineville board

PINEVILLE -- A few prospective landowners considering buying property from Roddy Lett on Mountain Ridge attended the Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday to learn more about water availability in the area.

Lett is selling three-acre minimum lots in the area. Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the potential residents that Mountain Ridge has a well that is contaminated with radionuclides and also needs a new water tower to fix a pressure issue. The city has been working for the last two years on a grant/loan combination to address the problem, he said. The city will build a treatment system for the well, he said, adding that the city of Lanagan did so successfully, and the radionuclides in that city's water are no longer traceable.

Sweeten added that Missouri Department of Natural Resources will not allow the city to tap into the existing water system in the area due to the pressure issue. He said the city did not receive ARPA funds that it applied for to address the project, however, "all the paperwork that we know of has been submitted on our side."

He said it is difficult to know how long the project will take with supply chain issues and building the tower and treatment system, however, he was hopeful the project would be out for bids by summer.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin told the board that the city has been using the same police software for eight years and has been paying a high price of $13,000 per year for it. She said she was able to get the software company to agree to five years for $24,000. The board approved the expenditure.

Sweeten told the board he believed a discussion on the W Highway water project should be tabled because contractors have not had time to bid. The matter was tabled.

In other business, the board: