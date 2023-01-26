Pineville Fire Department to host chili and spaghetti fundraiser January 28

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Fire Department will host its annual chili and spaghetti fundraiser dinner on Jan. 28 at the Pineville Community Center. The event, which is taking place for the sixth year, will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until all food has been purchased.

The all-you-can-eat meal is $8, with a drink included. Also, at the fundraiser, the department will sell raffle tickets for a Savage .270 with a scope, tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. The raffle drawing will be held on April 29 at the department's pancake breakfast fundraiser.

Funds raised at the event will go to the Pineville Rural Fire Department for needed equipment. Fire Chief Ryan Drake said in addition to the proceeds going toward equipment, money is also being raised for upcoming training.

"We'll probably be using the money to help toward training and equipment for water rescues," Drake said. "We're looking to purchase a new inflatable boat that we will have to receive training on to get it in service. Additional funds will go toward additional needed equipment and maintenance costs."

Drake said the food is prepared by firefighters as well as their families and community volunteers. Drake noted that, in the past, the department had raised approximately $3,500 through the fundraiser, a total Drake hopes to reach through the dinner this year.

In addition to the chili and spaghetti dinner, the department will host its annual pancake breakfast on April 29. The department will also host Jesse James Days this summer, with a date yet to be set.