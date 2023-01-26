Noel discusses fees, board members, upcoming events

PINEVILLE -- At Noel's monthly city council meeting on Jan. 24, rescheduled from the week prior, the mayor and council discussed a change in building fees, board members for next term, and upcoming city events.

Deborah Hopping, Noel's city clerk, noted the city would no longer be responsible for the storage building on 208 Butler Street, which was previously rented from Tyson Foods.

"The city was renting that building from Tyson's and paid only $1 a year as a rental fee," Hopping said. "The building is actually owned by Kansas City Southern Railroad. Once it assumed possession, KCS sent a contract to the city of Noel requesting a new rental fee of $3,500 per year. Noel City Council agreed the city could not afford to assume that rental fee."

Hopping noted the council voted to reappoint two members of the Noel Housing Authority board for another term. The council voted unanimously for the board members to serve three-year terms.

The city discussed the planning of an Independence Day celebration, which will include vendors and a parade. More details on the event will be discussed as the date approaches.

Cory Nelson, Noel street superintendent, said the city was given a bid for labor and materials to repair the intersection of David Street and South Kings Highway.

"The bid came in from Bryton Enterprises LLC in the amount of $18,750," Hopping said. "They will remove and repair the asphalt at that intersection as well as haul all debris from the site."

The council voted unanimously to accept the bid.

Brian Barrett, Noel's fire chief, asked for the council's approval to get a department truck repaired. The repair is in the budget for the new year and will likely cost more than $1,000. Council members voted to allow Barrett to spend the money to get his truck repaired and running. Barrett said his department is still short firefighters, noting interested individuals can contact the fire station.

The next city meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Noel City Hall.