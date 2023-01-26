Submitted photo The Southwest Missouri Music Educators Association hosted the Junior High Honors Bands clinics and concerts at Webb City High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Honors Band members from McDonald County Junior High are Mia Bermudez (front, left), Southwest City — flute, Kianna Hutson, Rocky Comfort — clarinet, Pang Zong Lee, Rocky Comfort — flute, Lauren Holz, Anderson — trumpet, Janie Schutten, Anderson — trumpet, Itzel Rascon (back, left), Southwest City — alto saxophone, Duncan Keith, Southwest City — trombone, Amanda Kelley, White Rock — clarinet, Leah Nix, White Rock — alto saxophone, James DeWitt, Rocky Comfort — tuba and Elias Wilkinson, Rocky Comfort — tuba.

Print Headline: MCJHS Honors Band members

