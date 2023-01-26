McDonald County obituaries for Jan. 26, 2023

Dorothy Marie (Penn) Barker

Oct. 5, 1941

Jan. 18, 2023

Dorothy Marie (Penn) Barker of Lone Jack, Missouri, was called to her heavenly reward on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Dorothy was born October 5, 1941, in Anderson, Missouri, to Arthur Hugh and Laverna Fay (Osborn) Penn. She was the third of five children and was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Rita Craig and Donna Lee Robbins.

She married David Ned Barker on July 5, 1958. They were blessed with the birth of three boys, David (Donna) Barker, Jerry Barker and Danny (Stephanie) Barker, all of Lone Jack, Missouri.

Dorothy loved her family and was primarily a homemaker while her boys were small, including having served as PTA President. After learning to drive trucks hauling hay and grain, she became a bus driver for Lone Jack C-6 schools from 1969 until 1978. She started her career in banking as a teller for Commerce Bank in Lees Summit and retired from the corporate office in Kansas City as a business analyst in 2004. Dorothy helped out with invoicing for the trucking company that David and Danny operate until she finally completely retired. Dorothy enjoyed her many flower gardens in her yard. Dorothy and Ned received The City of Lone Jack Lifetime Community Service Award in 2008.

She is survived by her husband Ned, her boys and grandkids: Shannon, David, Ryan, Matt, and great grandkids: Katie, Davey, Isaac, Sarah, Zoe, as well as her sister Beverly (Ron) Campbell of Carl Junction, Missouri, and her brother Arthur Dale (Rhonda) Penn of Springfield, Mo., and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the Wallace Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Mo., from 5:30 – 7:30 on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at the funeral home, with interment following at Lone Jack Cemetery.

George Earl Divine

Feb. 22, 1932

Jan. 14, 2023

George Earl Divine, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, while residing at the Beehive Memory Care Facility in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Buffalo, Mo., to Lawrence and Maude Divine. His mother died when he was 13 years old, and, as the only child left at home to help, he did not attend high school, opting instead to help his father earn a living. He married Billie Ruth Teel of southwest Missouri on Dec. 5, 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following discharge, he earned his degrees in biology, focusing on warm-water fisheries, from the University of Missouri. He then joined the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, where he spent his entire adult career. Stationed at a number of different locations, he landed in Albuquerque in late 1976.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Grace Cummings, Hazel Medlin, Gene Divine, Wana Carman.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin Keith Divine (Robin Renee Mosman), Darren Del Divine (Theresa Ann Ryder); and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Banner Nazarene Church at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with a viewing at 11 a.m. and service at noon. Burial will follow in the Banner Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Larry Dan Doyle

Oct. 30, 1942

Jan. 20, 2023

Larry Dan Doyle, 80, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo., with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in McAlester, Okla., to Ross and Etha Mae (Carter) Doyle. On Oct. 6, 2002, he married Sylvia (West) Doyle. For many years he worked as a trucker and later owned his own campground and canoe rental. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed watching westerns, especially his favorite, Gunsmoke.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Etha Mae Doyle; his brother, Joe; his sisters, Audyne, Barbara; his stepson, Justin Suttcliffe; and Sandra, his daughter.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sylvia Doyle; his sons, Larrydan, Matthew, Bill, Keith; his stepsons, Jeremy, Jason, and Joshua Suttcliffe; and his brother, James.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Dawn Lynn DuMond

May 19, 1938

Jan. 20, 2023

Dawn Lynn DuMond, 84 of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home after a brief illness.

She was born May 19, 1938, in Downey, Calif., to Ramond Chessar DeWitt and Ida Thayle Cripps. The family moved to Rocky Comfort from Buena Park, Calif., in 1969 and has lived in the area ever since. In 1955 she married Jim Leigh DuMond for 67 years, who preceded her in death by 12 days. She played the piano and violin. She loved to sew and crochet. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and working with her husband on self-employment ventures. She was a bookkeeper for their Crane business in California as well as their DuMond Diesel shop in Neosho, Mo. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her firstborn son as a baby, Jimmy Garth; and three grandsons, Shan Lee DuMond, David Aaron DuMond, Damon James DuMond; and three siblings, Suzan Dewitt, Ray DeWitt, Danne DeWitt.

She is survived by four sons and a daughter; Shan DuMond (Lynda), Jamie DuMond Haase (Don) of Rocky Comfort, David DuMond of Stella, Damon DuMond of Goodman, James Lance DuMond (Teresa) of Rocky Comfort; and nine grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Owsley-Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo., with James Martin officiating.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ellen Francine Simmons

May 9, 1969

Dec. 10, 2022

Ellen Francine Simmons, 53, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Neosho, Mo.

She was born May 9, 1969, in Monroe, Wis., to Jerry and Helen (Bogusky) Hair. She married David Simmons on July 12, 1987, in Aubrey, Texas. She enjoyed music, raising German Shepherds, and writing poems.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, David Simmons, of the home; five children, Roy Simmons of Pineville, Brandie Simmons (Justin Gouge) of Goodman, Mo., Michael Simmons (Danielle) of Noel, Mo., Kevin Simmons of Noel, John Simmons of Pineville; her mother, Helen Hair of Janesville, Wis.; her father, Jerry Hair of Oklahoma; two siblings, John Hair of Janesville, Wis., Sue Simmons of Aubrey, Texas; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral service for Ellen will be held at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. with visitation 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Verl Lee Shepherd, Sr.

April 12, 1948

Jan. 23, 2022

Verl Lee Shepherd, Sr., Neosho, Missouri, entered into rest on January 23, 2022, at the age of 74. Verl was born April 12, 1948, in Mulberry, Arkansas, one of seven children to William Harrison 'Harry' and Bonnie June (Moon) Shepherd. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator, in construction with his father and as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles, traveling to Daytona, Sturgis and Colorado and working on cars. Verl married Monna (McMillen) on August 15, 1969, in Junction City, Kansas, and she survives. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Bonnie Shepherd of Lowell, Arkansas; four children, Robert Shepherd and wife, Joanna of Neosho, Keith Shepherd and wife, Carrie of Joplin, Melissa Shepherd and spouse, Saundra of Dewey, Oklahoma and Verl Shepherd, Jr. and wife, Caroline of Neosho; six siblings, Kenny Shepherd of Rogers, Arkansas, Irene Kelley, William Shepherd and Rita Shepherd, all of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Mike Shepherd of Lowell, Arkansas and Tim Shepherd of Centerton, Arkansas; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho

