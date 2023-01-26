McDonald County Library news

Thank you, McDonald County, for a great 2022!

Do you know what your local public library has been up to?

More than 15,000 people walked through our doors.

Nearly 31,000 items were circulated.

7,200 e-books were circulated.

The library was awarded over $45,000 in state aid, which funded things like our new digital sign from Sign Design, the Winter Reading Challenge, and the library was able to complete the remodel for the Zella Mae Collie Reading Room.

The library has more than 14,000 registered users.

The library's online resources include Missouri Libraries 2 Go, Libby (downloadable audio, e-books, and magazines), HeritageQuest, Brainfuse VetNow, ROSEN digital, EBSCO Host, Teen Health and Wellness and much more.

The library had so many great programs, such as Dr. Seuss Hat Club, storytime, children's book giveaways, family nights, Medicare workshops, school field trips, and much more!

Barbara Simpson is the 2022 Library Patron of the Year!

Library patron Barbara Simpson is a resident of McDonald County who loves reading. She is a faithful reader and advocate for the library and a joy every time she visits. Her love for reading totaled 130 book titles in 2022. Barbara really enjoys the library's book club, "Books~A~Latte," as she explores her comfort level with different book genres. Her favorite author is James Patterson and most of his books are her favorite. Thank you, Barbara for being a loyal library patron.

Thanks for a great year, McDonald County! We cannot wait to show you what is in store for 2023.

Visit us at www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.