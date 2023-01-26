McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 15
Stacey Lynn Roberts, 39, Pineville, court-ordered sanction
Nelson Espada-Solis, 40, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jan. 16
Ian Skye Shay, 41, Pineville, failed to register vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia
Mesha Rae Sanford, 39, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense
Jeremy Lee Hall, 25, Rocky Comfort, assault -- first degree or attempt, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, property damage -- first degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 3 -- discharge into home, motor vehicle, or other transportation method
Jan. 17
Robert Louis Underwood, 33, Anderson, harassment -- first degree
Joseph Dean Inman, 52, Forsyth, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense
Jeremy Lee Hall, 25, Rocky Comfort, property damage -- first degree
Thomas Edward Fox, 37, Joplin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
JoAnn Elizabeth Cope, 65, Goodman, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Jan. 18
Ani Anison, 23, Noel, trespassing -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Caci Lynne Shelton, 38, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jan. 19
Chris Donte Thomas, 42, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Harley Joe Richardson, 18, Anderson, harassment -- first degree
Jan. 20
Jacob Dyllan Whitehill, 26, Goodman, assault -- second degree, assault -- third degree - special victim
Bernardo David Pulido, no age provided, Cape Girardeau, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only)
Jan. 21
Rafael Thomas Pacheco, 28, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense
Sharnan Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, arson -- first degree, property damage -- first degree