McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 15

Stacey Lynn Roberts, 39, Pineville, court-ordered sanction

Nelson Espada-Solis, 40, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jan. 16

Ian Skye Shay, 41, Pineville, failed to register vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia

Mesha Rae Sanford, 39, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult -- first offense

Jeremy Lee Hall, 25, Rocky Comfort, assault -- first degree or attempt, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, property damage -- first degree, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 3 -- discharge into home, motor vehicle, or other transportation method

Jan. 17

Robert Louis Underwood, 33, Anderson, harassment -- first degree

Joseph Dean Inman, 52, Forsyth, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense

Jeremy Lee Hall, 25, Rocky Comfort, property damage -- first degree

Thomas Edward Fox, 37, Joplin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

JoAnn Elizabeth Cope, 65, Goodman, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jan. 18

Ani Anison, 23, Noel, trespassing -- first degree, burglary -- second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Caci Lynne Shelton, 38, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jan. 19

Chris Donte Thomas, 42, no address provided, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Harley Joe Richardson, 18, Anderson, harassment -- first degree

Jan. 20

Jacob Dyllan Whitehill, 26, Goodman, assault -- second degree, assault -- third degree - special victim

Bernardo David Pulido, no age provided, Cape Girardeau, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only)

Jan. 21

Rafael Thomas Pacheco, 28, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense

Sharnan Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, arson -- first degree, property damage -- first degree