Let it snow

by Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press | January 26, 2023 at 7:15 a.m.
Special to McDonald County Press/Alexus Underwood Pineville’s Myers Park is snow-covered on Jan. 25. Students stayed home from school Wednesday, marking their first AMI day of the year.

McDonald County snowfall photos Jan. 25

  photo  Speical to McDonald County Press/Alexus Underwood Pineville's McDonald County Courthouse Museum on a snowy day Jan. 25. The city is filled with the quiet drips of snow melting, and families staying inside.
  
  photo  Special to McDonald County Press/Alexus Underwood Pineville's square, with the stage and lawn covered in snow. The city was draped in a white snowy blanket the night of Jan. 24.
  

