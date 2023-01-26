Lady Mustangs pick up home victory

The McDonald County girls basketball team picked up a 51-38 win against Adrian at Mustang Arena on Jan. 19.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 6-10 overall with the win.

The 51 points tied a season-high for the Lady Mustangs, who also had 51 in a win over Seneca in the Carl Junction Classic on Nov. 29.

McDonald County led 11-8 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime.

The Lady Mustangs pulled ahead 39-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Megan Elwood led McDonald County with 16 points, while Roslynn Huston had 15 -- season-highs for each.

Carlie Martin added seven points, while Carlee Cooper had six, Anna Clarkson three and Anissa Ramirez and Analisa Ramirez each had two points.

Cassville postponed

McDonald County was supposed to play a girls-boys doubleheader at Cassville on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That game was postponed.

The boys game will now be played Monday, Jan. 30, while the girls game will be played on Feb. 9.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play at Neosho on Thursday, Jan. 26, while the Mustangs are at Lamar on Friday, Jan. 27.