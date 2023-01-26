Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Erick W. Rousan v. Theodore Mason.

Margie R. Hamilton v. Jason L. Newburn.

M. Robinson-Winters v. M. Robinson-Winters.

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank v. Lonnie G. Snow. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Tabitha M. Eliasen. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Eulissa N. Aguardo. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Juanita A. Esiel. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Christopher A. Anacito. Suit on account.

Farm Credit Services of America v. Trenton Thomas. Declaratory judgment.

Timothy W. Fletcher v. Hancock Veterinary Services. Small claims trial de Novo.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Gregory L. Akehurst. Suit on account.

Carl Anderson v. Danny Miller.

Oliver S. Schnyder v. Shelton Weiser. Rent and possession.

Jessie Wilson v. Quade Wilson. Motion to modify.

Eliberto J. Ramirez v. Lori Samson. Breach of contract.

Robert A. Cummins v. Roy A. Hodgkinson. Injunction.

Berlinda S. Goewert v. Harold R. Arnold. Small claims over $100.

Erik Fretland v. David Robbins. Unlawful detainer.

KTRE Holdings, LP v. Rhonda L. Zwart. Unlawful detainer.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Thomas McDonald. Contract-other.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Bell Management, Inc. v. Scott Marriott.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Clarke Hughes.

Foxtrot Lot Rentals, LLC v. Harold Arnold

Freeman Health System v. Belma Alik.

Freeman Health System v. Caleb Samson.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Russell L. Daniel. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Darcy A. Vestal. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Joseph J. Novak. Fail to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Nathan Eugene Daugherty. Assault.

Mesha R. Sanford. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Christopher Gilmour. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Alex D. Lundy. Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

John E. Lammey. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Steven R. Arnett. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Stephanie C. Linderman. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Ani Anison. Peace disturbance, first offense.

Christopher Gilmour. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Darcy A. Vestal. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Papulik Pahmer. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Juan T. Prado. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Dylan A. Wilson. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Andrew R. Bicanic. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Tom Hagan. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Nick J. Teel. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Kolin M. Hacker. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Michael W. Butler. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Ryan W. Ramsey. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Avery C. Carnett. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Krystal L. Lewis. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Bonnie K. Hegarty. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Michael A. Scott. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Robert Edward Fair. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Kristin E. Rapach. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Michael Whiting. Assault. DWI -- alcohol.

Felonies:

Jeremy L. Hall. Property damage.

Kirsten R. Blau. Stealing.

Scott Eugene Carter. Tampering with motor vehicle. Possession of controlled substance. Stealing. Possession of burglary tools. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Delivery or possession of a controlled sustance at county/private jail/correctional center except with prescription.

Daniel Thomas Craig III. Stealing.

Robert Louis Underwood. Harassment.

Ani Anison. Burglary.

Caci L. Shelton. Possession of controlled substance.

Harley Richardson. Harassment.

Chris D. Thomas. Possession of controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Arehart. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Ashley L. Newcomb. Displayed/motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

Robert Eugene Miller. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.