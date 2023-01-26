Barry County soils and crops meeting set for Feb. 2

CASSVILLE -- Livestock producers can learn about three important agricultural topics at the 94th annual Barry County Soils and Crops Conference from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Cassville.

University of Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist Jennifer Lutes will present an economic overview of multi-species grazing.

Drought-induced pasture reset will be taught by MU Extension agronomist Tim Schnakenberg.

MU Extension ag business specialist Wes Tucker will explain how current land values affect succession plans and fairness among heirs.

"This long-running conference continues to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality meat products for consumers," Schnakenberg said.

The event, at First Christian Church, 905 Old Exeter Road, Cassville, will start with a catered meal by John Sullivan.

For details and registration, visit www.cvent.com/d/vlq27n/4W or call 417-847-3161.