‘A Night On The Town’ offered in SWC

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Mark your calendar for "A Night On The Town," presented by The Southwest City Arts Center on Feb. 11, the Saturday before Valentine's Day.

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Century LV center, at 107 Main Street, with dinner. From there, you will move on for fun and games at The Southwest City Arts Center and finish with dessert at The Corner Cafe.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at the SWC Cornerstone Bank or by calling 417-366-0498.

The event will help raise money for the Arts Center to become handicap accessible.