Seed swap to be at New Bethel School

A community seed swap will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at New Bethel School, hosted by the Ozarks Ladies Homesteading Group.

Cheryl Franklin of the Ozark Ladies Homesteading Group said this is the second year for the event, and it is being held in coordination with National Seed Swap Day.

"We invite the community, people who are gardeners or want to be gardeners to grow their own food, to come out. This is an affordable way to get some seeds for your spring gardening or fall gardening, and we have flowers as well," she said.

She said a lot of seed has been donated, and people may bring their extra seeds from the last year or two (preferably no more than two years). Attendees may donate seeds and take some seeds, she said. There will be a pool of seeds, as well as individuals with tables set up who will be swapping seeds. Attendees do not have to bring seeds to participate.

"If you don't have seeds to share or to swap, you can come and, for a donation, you can get some seeds, as well, because we don't want anybody not to come because they don't have seeds or can't afford to buy seeds," she said.

Lissa Teague of The Vintage Tomato and Busy Bee Facebook page will demonstrate how to save and store seeds, Franklin said.

There will be door prizes and some refreshments. The seed swap is a come-and-go style event. Admission is free. Any proceeds from donations will benefit the schoolhouse.

I hope we will get people who haven't gardened before. We encourage them to come," she said. "With the state of food insecurity right now, I think more people are aware that it might be a good idea to grow a garden and to know how to do it might be a good thing."

The New Bethel School is located at 669 New Bethel Road in Anderson. For questions, email [email protected]