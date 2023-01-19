The January 2023 meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was held on Jan. 10. It was called to order by President Hannah Bartholomew. We recited the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer. Roll call was taken by Secretary Vicki Barth, with eight members answering roll call. The minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth. The treasurer's report was given by Treasurer Bonnie Leonard.

A note was read from Retha Mitchell thanking us for the speaker gift she was presented at our November meeting.

Linda Jefferson reported that she has spoken with the McDonald County School and the form to fill out for the Woman's Club Scholarship is on its web page. Noel area girls are eligible and need to go to that website to apply. We encourage girls who are seniors from Noel and plan to go to college to go to the website and fill out the form or go to their school counselor for help.

After some discussion, a motion was made by Linda Jefferson and seconded by Melissa Lance to make Beth Dodd the communications committee. The motion passed. This will include keeping Facebook updated.

We discussed our yearly project of baking cookies for the Meals on Wheels folks. Melissa Lance made the motion, and it was seconded by Joyce Britten and passed to do so again this year. Since Valentine's Day is the same day as our meeting this year, we will package them at our Feb. 14 meeting, and they will receive them with their meal on Feb. 15. Each member is to bring four dozen cookies to the next meeting. Vicki Barth will make bag toppers, and Hannah Bartholomew will get the bags. Linda Jefferson will get with Louine Gardner to find out for sure how many bags we will need.

Our program this month was an update on the Silver Hair Legislature given by Barb Ittner. She explained how the legislature works, what bills are being supported by the Silver Hair Legislature and made us all aware of how we can help by writing to our representatives and senators. She provided handouts with information for us. Thank you, Barb!

The meeting was adjourned, followed by refreshments provided by Hannah Bartholomew, who was our hostess for the evening. Thank you, Hannah, for the wonderful refreshments.

Our next meeting will be on Feb. 14. If you would like to be a part of this organization, please contact President Hannah Bartholomew at 417-475-7422 for more information. We need more ladies willing to be a part of making our community a better place for us all!