Mustangs defeat Cassville, split with Neosho and Webb City

The McDonald County boys wrestlers defeated Cassville 60-27 in a dual meet on Tuesday afternoon at Cassville.

The Mustangs had three mat victories on the afternoon.

Dominic Cervantes of McDonald County defeated Cassville's Brian Lopez by fall (5 minutes, 20 seconds) at 126 pounds.

Blaine Ortiz picked up a win at 138 with a fall (0:48) victory over Kaid Williams.

Samuel Murphy defeated Cassville's Ethan Sizemore by fall (3:14) at 215 pounds.

McDonald County had six forfeit wins: Eberson Perez (106), Robinson Yoshino (113), Cross Spencer (150), Colter Vick (175), Malosi Sosef (190) and Jayce Hitt (285).

Cassville picked up five wins on the day.

Jaret Hinson defeated Paden Vance by fall (1:08) at 120, while Akhilleus Arguelles defeated Ayden Ball by a 13-6 decision at 132.

Colton Roark defeated Matthew Muehlebacj by fall (1:12) at 144, Tristan Thompson over Brady Bogart by fall (1:20) at 157 and Jake Anthonysz over Huxley Wardlaw by fall (4:00) at 165.

MCHS splits dual meet

The Mustangs won a dual against Webb City and lost a dual to Neosho on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Neosho.

Neosho defeated the Mustangs 57-28.

At 138, Blaine Ortiz of McDonald County defeated Neosho's Josh Scheuerman by major decision, 14-6.

Levi Smith defeated River Feagans by fall (1:15) at 144, while Colter Vick picked up a fall (1:21) win over Gabriel Busteed at 175.

Samuel Murphy was awarded a forfeit win at 285.

Neosho earned all its points on the mat.

At 106, Connor Reiboldt defeated Eberson Perez by fall (2:44), while Sam Fryer got a fall win (3:38) at 113 over Marvin Vasquez-Gomez.

Neosho's Brody Mitchell defeated Paden Vance at 120 by fall (0:32), with Fisher Butler defeating Michael Owens at 126 by fall (2:40) and Hunter Butler over Ayden Ball at 132 by a 12-9 decision.

Chase Kivett defeated Cross Spencer by fall (4:34) at 150, while Collyn Kivett defeated Brady Bogart by fall (1:41), Eli Zar over Huxley Wardlaw by fall (3:46) at 165; Ulysses DeLeon over Alex Bogart by fall (1:50) at 190 and Everson Tomlinson over Malosi Sosef by fall (1:59) at 215.

The Mustangs defeated Webb City 54-27.

Five Mustangs won on the mat. At 106, Eberson Perez defeated Webb City's Tyler Parish by fall (2:30), while Blaine Ortiz defeated Aiden Moore by fall (1:39) at 138 and Levi Smith over Carson Farmer by fall (0:28) at 144.

Malosi Sosef defeated Jace Cartwright by fall (0:53), and Samuel Murphy defeated Garret Mathis by fall (1:23) at 285.

McDonald County also had forfeit wins for Paden Vance (120), Michael Owens (126), Colter Vick (175) and Cole Thomas (215).

Webb City's Grant Humphrey defeated Marvin Vasquez-Gomez by fall (5:26) at 113, Colt Taylor over Ayden Ball by fall (2:00) at 132, Aidan Rose over Cross Spencer by fall (1:34) at 150, Dominic Boles over Brady Bogart by fall (1:48) at 157 and Bronson Collard over Huxley Wardlaw by 7-6 decision at 165.

Branson Invitational

Samuel Murphy went 3-0 and finished first overall in the Branson Invitational on Saturday.

Murphy received byes in the first two rounds and won his first two matches by fall and technical fall.

In the first-place match, Murphy defeated Branson's Cade Grimm in sudden victory, 2-1.

Blaine Ortiz finished third overall at 138, going 3-1 overall with a victory by 11-2 major decision over Talan Braswell of Springdale Har-Ber in the third-place match.

Colter Vick also took third place at 175. Vick won his first two matches and lost his third in the championship bracket. He finished third place by fall (5:07) with a win over Ozark's Lucas Campbell.

Malosi Sosef placed fourth at 190, going 3-2 overall after winning his first two matches.

Levi Smith won his first two matches at 144 but lost the next three by medical forfeit and finished eighth overall.

Eberson Perez finished fifth at 106, going 3-1 overall, while Robinson Yoshino was seventh at 113 with a 2-2 record, and Paden Vance placed 14th at 120 with a 1-4 record.

Dominic Cervantes went 0-4 at 126 and placed 15th, while Ayden Ball went 1-4 overall and placed 15th at 132.

Cross Spencer went 2-3 at 150 and finished eighth, Brady Bogart 13th at 157 going 1-4, and Huxley Wardlaw placed eighth at 165, finishing with a 1-4 record.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action Friday at the Big 8 Conference Tournament.

McDonald County competes at home on Jan. 24 in a dual match with Glendale and Parkview, beginning at 5 p.m.