MCHS Drama to present Last Comic Standing

The McDonald County High School Drama Department and the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will be presenting a DG Friday: Last Comic Standing on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the McDonald County Little Theatre on the campus of McDonald County High School.

The show is full of laughs, and the audience votes to decide who is the last comic standing. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best comic.

Concessions will be available. Tickets are $5 per guest. Tickets can be purchased at the MCHS office or, if available, at the door. For more information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected].