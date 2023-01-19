Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MCHS Drama to present Last Comic Standing

by Staff Reports | January 19, 2023 at 8:25 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Student comedian Sean Henson performs his act for Last Comic Standing.

The McDonald County High School Drama Department and the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society will be presenting a DG Friday: Last Comic Standing on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the McDonald County Little Theatre on the campus of McDonald County High School.

The show is full of laughs, and the audience votes to decide who is the last comic standing. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best comic.

Concessions will be available. Tickets are $5 per guest. Tickets can be purchased at the MCHS office or, if available, at the door. For more information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected].

Print Headline: MCHS Drama to present Last Comic Standing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT