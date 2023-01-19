McDonald County Press Obituaries For Jan.19, 2023

Jim L. DuMond

Oct. 29, 1933

Jan. 8, 2023

Jim L. DuMond, 89, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home after a brief illness, with family by his side.

He was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Grand Forks, N.D., to William Alexander DuMond and Anna Madeline (Dolly) Walkley. The family moved to Rocky Comfort from Buena Park, Calif., in 1969, where he remained. In 1955, he married Dawn Lynn DeWitt. He started his working career as a crane operator in Southern California, where he was instrumental in helping build the Dodger's Stadium and the Los Angeles International Airport. He enjoyed working with machinery of any kind and was often found on a tractor or mower. He enjoyed golfing and building new computers.

He was preceded in death by his first-born infant son, Jimmy Garth DuMond; three grandsons, Shan Lee DuMond, David Arnold DuMond, Damon L. DuMond; and his brother, George DuMond.

He is survived by his four sons and a daughter, Shan DuMond (Lynda), Jamie DuMond Haase (Don) of Rocky Comfort, David DuMond of Stella, Damon DuMond of Goodman, James Lance DuMond (Teresa) of Rocky Comfort; and nine grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the Owsley-Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo., with Don Haase officiating.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Otis L. Gage

March 5, 1930

Jan. 9, 2023

Otis L. Gage, 92, of Granby, Mo., died Jan. 9, 2023, after a short hospital stay.

He was born to Luther and Lula Gage, in Bono, Ark., on March 5, 1930. He joined the U.S. Army at 21 and served from 1951-1953. He worked several jobs after his time in the service, but the one he talked about most was driving a kindergarten school bus. He enjoyed nature and sharing his knowledge with his granddaughters; he enjoyed playing dominoes, going to yard sales, and going out to eat. He also enjoyed volunteering with Bright Futures in Neosho, watching old westerns, making wine, and listening to country and bluegrass music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lizzy; and brothers, Jasper, Curtis, Leroy, and Everette.

He leaves behind two sons, Kenneth Gilstrap of Neosho, Mo., Jim Gilstrap (Debbie) of Seneca, Mo.; and two granddaughters.

It was his wish to be cremated and laid to rest at his family's cemetery in Ravenden Springs, Ark. The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Bennie Oren Hines

June 18, 1942

Jan. 10, 2023

Bennie Oren Hines, 80, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at his residence, with family by his side.

He was born June 18, 1942, in McDonald County, Mo., to Oren and Adella (McFarland) Hines. He grew up and attended school in McDonald County and later served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. He worked at the Hines Brothers Wood Products for several years, and he also worked as a welder and at Walmart Fixture and Print Shop. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Neosho, Mo., and attended services at the Living Word Mission at Simco, Mo. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed his cattle and horses.

He married Traudy Shellenberger on April 11, 1986, and she survives, of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Bennie Hines II of Rocky Comfort, Raymond Hines (Mincy) of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; two sisters, Helen Stephens of Rocky Comfort, Jane Mahurin of Russellville, Ark.; a brother, Leroy Hines (Jeannie) of Anderson, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Raymond S. Hines; and two sisters, Sharlet Berry, and Virginia Spurgin.

Funeral services were held Jan. 13, 2023, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Jeff Cantwell officiating. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo.

Funeral Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Harold Lavern Littlefield

Aug. 11, 1945

Jan. 14, 2023

Harold Lavern Littlefield, 77, of Powell, Mo., died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Salina, Okla., to Lansing and Hazel Littlefield. He graduated from Rocky Comfort High School in 1964. He married Linda Willman on April 9th, 1967. He worked 15 years for Daisy Corporation, then went to work in the concrete and gravel industry as a driver and dispatcher. He was a farmer and enjoyed taking care of his cattle. He volunteered at the Body of Christ food pantry in Wheaton, Mo.; he worked at the Longview, Mo., polling center during every election; and he coached many winning years of Pineville baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lansing and Hazel Littlefield; his daughter, Becky Shockley; daughter-in-law, Gina Littlefield; his sisters, Brenda Meador, Ilene Bowman; and brother, Sonny Littlefield.

He is survived by his wife Linda of the home; two sons, Brad Littlefield (Lelania) of Pineville, Mo., Lincoln Littlefield (Julie) of Nevada, Mo.; nine grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Clarkson of Wheaton, Mo., Connie Roberts (Larry) of Neosho, Mo.; and brother, Richard Littlefield (Carol) of Wentzville, Mo.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Mark Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held, but friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Christopher Lee Pierce

Aug. 1, 1973

Jan. 8, 2023

On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Christopher Lee Pierce, 49, of Pineville, Mo., died with his family by his side.

He was born Aug. 1, 1973, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Frank and Penny (Oaks) Pierce. On June 6, 1998, he married Jamie Blount in Decatur, Ark. He was a sergeant for the Pineville Marshal's Office for 14 years. He and his wife opened their home to care for several children in the foster care system and were passionate about family and community. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Pierce.

Survivors are his wife of 24 years, Jamie Pierce, of the home; three children, Zack Pierce, Logan Pierce, Desirae Pierce, all of the home; his mother, Penny Hayes (John) of Gravette, Ark.; two brothers, Jim Pierce (Dawn) of Gravette, Adam Pierce (Shuree) of Gravette; and mother and father-in-law, Bill and Karen Wilcher of Axtell, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. Brother Ed Tweedy will officiate.

Funeral Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfunerahome.com.

