Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald County High School Winter Homecoming

by Bennett Horne | January 19, 2023 at 8:20 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel places the crown on Homecoming Queen Analisa Ramirez while Wyatt Gordon and Homecoming King Cross Dowd look on during the Homecoming ceremony held Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel places the crown on Homecoming Queen Analisa Ramirez while Wyatt Gordon and Homecoming King Cross Dowd look on during the Homecoming ceremony held Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel places the crown on Homecoming Queen Analisa Ramirez while Wyatt Gordon and Homecoming King Cross Dowd look on during the Homecoming ceremony held Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel places the crown on Homecoming Queen Analisa Ramirez while Wyatt Gordon and Homecoming King Cross Dowd look on during the Homecoming ceremony held Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming freshman attendants J.P. Clarkson and Tatym Trudeau.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming freshman attendants J.P. Clarkson and Tatym Trudeau.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming freshman attendants J.P. Clarkson and Tatym Trudeau.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming sophomore attendants Hayden Lett and Jaylee Brock.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming sophomore attendants Hayden Lett and Jaylee Brock.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming sophomore attendants Hayden Lett and Jaylee Brock.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Journie McKibben, the 5-year-old daughter of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the flower girl for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. She was escorted onto the court by senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Journie McKibben, the 5-year-old daughter of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the flower girl for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. She was escorted onto the court by senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Journie McKibben, the 5-year-old daughter of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the flower girl for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. She was escorted onto the court by senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Barrett McKibben, the 4-year-old son of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the crown bearer for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. He was escorted onto the court by senior pom member Kylie Kimbrough (left) and senior cheerleader Kalista Morris.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Barrett McKibben, the 4-year-old son of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the crown bearer for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. He was escorted onto the court by senior pom member Kylie Kimbrough (left) and senior cheerleader Kalista Morris.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Barrett McKibben, the 4-year-old son of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the crown bearer for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. He was escorted onto the court by senior pom member Kylie Kimbrough (left) and senior cheerleader Kalista Morris.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Leia Bryan and escort Sterling Woods.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Leia Bryan and escort Sterling Woods.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Leia Bryan and escort Sterling Woods.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Megan Elwood and escort Jaxson Harrell.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Megan Elwood and escort Jaxson Harrell.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Megan Elwood and escort Jaxson Harrell.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Analisa Ramirez and escort Joshua Pacheco.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Analisa Ramirez and escort Joshua Pacheco.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Analisa Ramirez and escort Joshua Pacheco.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Cross Dowd and escort Natalie Gillming.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Cross Dowd and escort Natalie Gillming.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Cross Dowd and escort Natalie Gillming.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Dalton McClain and escort Jacie Frencken.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Dalton McClain and escort Jacie Frencken.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Dalton McClain and escort Jacie Frencken.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Weston Gordon and escort Corina Holland.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Weston Gordon and escort Corina Holland.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Weston Gordon and escort Corina Holland.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming junior attendants Cory Eastburn and Carlee Cooper.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming junior attendants Cory Eastburn and Carlee Cooper.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming junior attendants Cory Eastburn and Carlee Cooper.

  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming freshman attendants J.P. Clarkson and Tatym Trudeau.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming sophomore attendants Hayden Lett and Jaylee Brock.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Journie McKibben, the 5-year-old daughter of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the flower girl for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. She was escorted onto the court by senior cheerleader Abigail Pagel.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Barrett McKibben, the 4-year-old son of Thomas and Katie McKibben, served as the crown bearer for McDonald County's Homecoming ceremony on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. He was escorted onto the court by senior pom member Kylie Kimbrough (left) and senior cheerleader Kalista Morris.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Leia Bryan and escort Sterling Woods.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Megan Elwood and escort Jaxson Harrell.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming queen candidate Analisa Ramirez and escort Joshua Pacheco.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Cross Dowd and escort Natalie Gillming.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Dalton McClain and escort Jacie Frencken.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming king candidate Weston Gordon and escort Corina Holland.
  
  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County High School Homecoming junior attendants Cory Eastburn and Carlee Cooper.
  

Print Headline: McDonald County High School Winter Homecoming

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT