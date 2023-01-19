McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 9

Jay Nash Glasgow, 50, Pineville, stealing -- $750 or more

Jan. 10

Lyndol Wolfe, 37, Noel, domestic assault -- second degree

Patrick David Henry, 42, Anderson, stealing -- $750 or more

Jan. 11

Devon Debo Wolfe, 29, Southwest City, burglary -- second degree

Molly Christine Fader, 23, Goodman, assault -- third degree

Jan. 12

David Lee Wallace, 30, Pineville, domestic assault -- third degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

John Carl Pelz II, 50, Noel, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, fugitive from out of state

Kaylee Jo Pankau, 29, Pineville, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from out of state

Robert Ray Matthews, 41, Noel, burglary -- second degree

Jan. 13

Scott Eugene Carter, 48, Southwest City, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, delivery of possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correction center except with prescription, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription, tampering with motor vehicle -- first degree, possession of burglary tools, stealing -- catalytic converter, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jan. 14

Matthew Allen Herrin, 38, Goodman, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Daniel Thomas Craig III, 27, Noel, stealing -- all other property under 570.030.5 (3), unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

Allen Scott Donica, 21, Anderson, probation violation