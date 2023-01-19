Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press The legendary 1980-1983 McDonald County Lady Mustangs basketball teams and their coach, Jerry Davis, were honored at halftime of the senior boys' Homecoming game on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mustang Arena. The teams, which were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame last month, won state championships in 1981 and 1983 after finishing as runner-up in 1980. The '81 squad finished 29-1 overall while the '83 team posted a 31-1 record and won the three game before that year's championship game by an average of 21.6 points.

Print Headline: Honoring the champs

