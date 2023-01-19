Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

James McCrory v. Latisha McCrory.

State of Missouri:

Messley Properties, LLC v. Lemaster A/K/A Scrog. Unlawful detainer.

Bryan Beauford v. Jodi Aaron. Unlawful detainer.

World Acceptance Corporation of Miss. v. Juan Q Mata. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Kirstie N. Gilmore. Suit of account.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Samuel Fox. Rent and Possession.

Sun Loan Company MO. Inc. A Corp v. Nathanial Reagh. Breach of contract.

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC v. Loren Matheny. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding LLC. v. Ashley McEvers. Contract-other.

Progressive Casualty Insurance v. Trevor Osina. Other miscellaneous actions.

Americash Loans Of Missouri LLC v. Nichole Lawson. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding LLC v. Justin Jones.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Dustan Smith.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

James F.M. Napier. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Elisha J. Coller. Operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsiblility. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Grace L. Hagilmai. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

James L. Burse. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Rocco H.B Joseph. Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Rocco H.B. Joseph. Operate motor Vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Daniel D. Davis. DWI -- alcohol. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Colton Keith. DWI -- alcohol.

Grace L. Hagilmai. Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Daniel D. Davis. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Sherry Lynn Cray. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Jason Lee Depriest. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Dennis Ray Gundel. Assault.

Felonies:

Jami K. Hobbie. Burglary. Property damage. Stalking. Harassment.

Molly Christine Fader. Assault.

Devon Debo Wolfe. Burglary

Ethan D. Strickland. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

David L. Wallance. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

John D. Pelz. Operated vehicle on highway without valid license.

Jason Lee Depriest. Possession of controlled substance.

John D. Pelz. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

Derik D. Batson. Driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Felonies:

Jonathon Rooks. Stealing $750 or more.