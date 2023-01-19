Community rallied around Pineville 'hometown hero' Chris Pierce





PINEVILLE -- McDonald County community members had their minds on the Pierce family -- donating to Chris Pierce's GoFundMe while Pierce was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Community members had their minds on Pierce when donating funds for his family as he continued his fight against kidney disease, a disease he battled for over 10 years. Community members had their minds on Pierce when they purchased lunch on Pineville's square Jan. 10, with a portion of the proceeds going to the family.

Chris Pierce, 49, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Mayo Clinic. Pierce's obituary, shared by Ozark Funeral Homes, noted he passed with "his loving family by his side."

Jamie Pierce, Chris' wife, said her husband loved his community.

"He loved the community and showed it with everyday engagement," Jamie said. "He treated everyone with respect and felt that, at times, good people make poor decisions, and it shouldn't be a bad reflection on them for life. He believed, at times, you need to listen and offer words of encouragement to help through a bad place in their life."

The beloved former deputy left his mark on the community and is survived by his wife, Jamie Pierce, and children, Zack Pierce, Logan Pierce and Desirae Pierce. Pierce's obituary emphasizes Pierce's love for his family and his community.

"Chris was a sergeant for the Pineville Marshal's Office for 14 years and loved serving his community," his obituary said. "Chris and Jamie opened their home to care for several children in the foster care system and were passionate about family and community."

Melissa Ziemianin, Pineville City Clerk and family friend of Pierce's, said in the GoFundMe she created for Pierce that he was a vital member of the community.

"Let's please rally around our local hometown hero and his family in their time of need," Ziemianin said. "They are blessed with an amazing community of family and friends that love them. While they do not have all the answers, they feel all of your prayers and love. Many have reached out and offered their support."

Several individuals have donated to Pierce's GoFundMe, with over $1,000 being collected. The donation page is still live, allowing for community members to continue donating to the family as they wish.

The outpouring of love for Pierce is apparent on his Facebook page, with several community members, family members, and friends sharing their memories of Pierce -- grieving his passing.

On Pierce's Facebook, Oakley Ziemianin, a family friend, wrote, "Chris was not only an uncle, but he was a father to me. When my dad was sick and couldn't help me do something, he was the first one to step in and help." Jen Muro wrote, "To say you will be missed is an understatement. You were loved by so many. You are one of the kindest men I have ever had the privilege of knowing."

Mayor Gregg Sweeten wrote, "Chris served the city of Pineville for 14 years as a deputy marshal and loved the community he served. He was always the go-to guy when I needed something."

Stephanie Sweeten, a family friend and city employee, said individuals wishing to show support to the Pierce family can line the shoulders of 71B Highway from Anderson to Pineville following Pierce's service.

"The procession will come out at the Anderson stop light at 59 and 71B and travel South on 71B to the Pineville stop light and then down highway W to the Pineville Community Center," Sweeten said.

Sweeten noted vehicles should be lined up on the shoulder by 11 a.m.

A celebration of life will be held for Pierce at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Jamie said the community's support has been overwhelming.

"The support we have received is overwhelming and heartfelt," Jamie said. "There are no words to describe the gratitude our family feels."



