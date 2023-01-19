Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Jan. 20. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

University of Missouri Extension -- McDonald County

McDonald and Newton counties private pesticide applicator's training will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the Neosho Newton County Library, 201 W. Spring Street, Neosho. The training provides certification to obtain a Missouri private pesticide applicators license for agricultural producers and will also count for re-certification requirements by the state. The training will not certify for commercial applicator licenses. Must be 18 years or older. The training will last 2.5 to 3 hours. For online Zoom training events or to find other in-person training events across the state, go to muext.us/PPAT.

There is no cost for the training this year, but pre-registration is requested. This better ensures training personnel can contact you if plans must change due to weather or community health issues. Starting in 2024, there will be a cost to attend and an exam. You can register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-newton-/-mcdonald-counties or by calling the Newton County Extension Office at 417-455-9500.

For questions or more information about private pesticide applicator training, please contact Tim Schnakenberg at the Stone County Extension Office at 417-357-6812 or by email at [email protected]

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.