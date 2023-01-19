Anderson discusses reports, city signs and ball program

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's city meeting, held at Anderson City Hall on Jan. 17, the mayor and board of aldermen discussed bills, reports, as well as new and old business.

For the police report, police chief David Abbott said all of the department's Tahoes are now at the department. Abbott said a cage still needs to be installed in the K-9 unit. Abbott added the department is still down two officers, noting there are currently four officers and himself.

For the fire report, fire chief David Abbott said the number of calls for the year was consistent with the number of calls the department received last year. Abbott said he is working with a grant writer on the writing for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

For public works, public works director Ben Shoemaker said he and his department repainted the fire hydrants on Main Street recently and plan to soon repaint the light poles on Main Street. Shoemaker said there have recently been repairs on the city's west water tower with no issues. Shoemaker and Abbott are registered for a fireworks training event in April. The city will host its annual Independence Day celebration on July 2, and Shoemaker noted that he hopes to make the celebration a day-long event.

For the summer ball program, summer ball director Cara Sherman said slab blocks would begin to be constructed on January 30, and concrete would begin being poured Monday.

Under old business, the council voted to look at financing options with Stewart Signs for a digital sign. The quote for a 5x6 double-pole sign is $24,832. The sign would have Anderson's city logo on it.

In new business, the council read, accepted, and passed an ordinance calling an election on the question of whether to issue $4,000,000 of combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds. The council also voted to write a letter of support for U.S. Bicycle Route 51. The route would begin in Joplin and lead to the Arkansas state line. The path would go down Business 71.

Cara Sherman's title was changed from "summer ball director" to "sports complex director." Sherman received a five-year contract with the city, with her pay to be approved annually. Sherman noted the Anderson Sports Complex received a new sign because the previous sign was destroyed in extreme weather.

The city voted to pay $2,000 toward its Arvest line of credit and approved paying bills in the amount of $77,517.96.