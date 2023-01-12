Noel Begins Fire Damage Remediation

Noel city officials are clearing out and cleaning up three Main Street buildings this week that were severely damaged in a fire two years ago.

City officials say they are committed to breathing new life into the buildings that were damaged in the Dec. 28, 2020, fire. One building housed the African Grocery Store and one was used as a mosque. The damage affected the community in a variety of ways, crushing livelihood, hurting commerce, and hampering those who wished to worship.

The fire was also deadly. Abdinasir Hussein Mohamed, 29, suffered burns after pulling a woman from the fire. He later died after being air-flighted to a Tulsa, Okla., hospital.

Noel firefighter Blake Barrett, 22, was injured when a burnt beam fell on him as he entered the first building.

Noel Mayor Terry Lance said the buildings had not been touched since the fire.

"We wanted to limit the city's liabilities and keep people safe," he said.

Department of Natural Resources officials recently gave Noel city officials approval to proceed with cleanup efforts. Lance reached out to Brownsfield Remediation, which then connected city officials with Anderson Engineering.

Engineers have determined that all the buildings are structurally sound, Lance said. The repairs needed are something that can be accomplished, he added.

"We feel fortunate in that respect," he said.

The corner building, made of stone, dates back to 1897, Lance said. He hopes to utilize that building as an open-air concept gathering space, with two food trucks outside offering food. That can help provide a community space for neighbors.

Repairs include remediating asbestos and lead paint. The building which was used as a mosque for some time has a small amount of asbestos in its flooring, Lance said. However, officials have said that the asbestos can be remediated by placing floor tile over it, Lance said. In a previous interview, Lance had worried that the asbestos might be located in the ceiling.

There's also evidence of lead-based paint in the buildings, which doesn't surprise Lance, due to the buildings' ages.

All the roofs will need replacement.

To help fund the project, the city is teaming up with McDonald County Chamber of Commerce officials, who have applied for a grant as part of a Main Street Revitalization project.

Should the 50/50 grant be approved, the city could supply its part with in-kind matches, money, materials, or manpower.

One business owner has offered cleanup services, which will save the city time and money, Lance said. That can count as part of the in-kind services match, he added.

Another business owner has offered to provide building materials.

Lance is surprised at the number of people who have offered to assist.

"It seems like we're headed in the right direction. With the amount of people who care, there's no excuse to fail."

Long-term, Lance is unsure if the city will retain the buildings or try to sell them. For now, he's determined to bring the community together and clean up Main Street.

His vision also includes showcasing a good cross-section of the town's 38 different cultures, he said.

He foresees offering unique art, crafts, food, and music created by the numerous ethnic communities to attract more visitors to the small tourist town.

"Noel is in a unique position," Lance said. "It's a real possibility to tap into the tourist industry more."

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The African Grocery Store was an economic staple as well as a community gathering place. Many resided above the shop and the adjacent building (which was also burned) served as the only Masjid, or a Muslim place of worship, in town. The Islamic Society of Joplin is spearheading a fundraiser to establish a new Masjid. Donations can be made online or by mail to The Islamic Society of Joplin PO Box 3164 Joplin, MO 64803.

