Mustang Wrestlers Win At Aurora

The McDonald County boys wrestling team picked up a 59-18 victory at Aurora in a Tri-match held Tuesday night with Diamond.

The Mustangs picked up three victories on the mat itself.

At 132 pounds, Michael Owens defeated Aurora's Cody Parnell by fall in 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

Ayden Ball got the victory at 138 with a fall victory (1:24) over Caymen Cornelison.

And at 215, Samuel Murphy defeated Evan Boettler by technical fall 17-1 in 2:49.

The Mustangs picked up seven forfeit victories: Eberson Perez (106), Robinson Yoshino (120), Paden Vance (126), Matthew Muehlebach (144), Huxley Wardlaw (165), Colter Vick (175) and Alex Bogart (190).

There was a double forfeit at 106.

Aurora picked up two competition victories and one forfeit at 285.

At 150, Aurora's Luke Miller defeated McDonald County's Ethan Jones by fall in 3:35.

Chris Lopez got the win at 157 with a fall victory in 1:27 over Brady Bogart.

MCHS JV competes at Seneca tourney

The McDOnald County junior varsity wrestling team competed in the MidWest Materials Seneca JV Tournament on Saturday in Seneca.

The Mustangs had two fourth-places finishes and one fifth place finish.

Cole Thomas placed fourth overall at 215B. Thomas won his first two matches by fall, but lost in the semifinals and then lost the third-place match to Nixa's Mason Belcher.

Kevin Molina won his first two matches at 165B before losing the next two, including a 7-2 major decision to Joplin's Joseph Beranek in the third-place match.

Alex Bogart went 4-1 overall at 175A. He won his first match but lost the second to go into the consolation bracket. Bogart won three straight matches there, including a 10-2 major decision over Nixa's Seth Bewley in the fifth-place match.

Kesty Tihpen (150A), Ethan Jones (150B), John Clemons (150B) and Kalel Black (165A) all went 2-2 on the day, each losing in the consolation semifinals.

Marvin Vasquez-Gomez (113) and Kevin Blancas (120) each went 0-2 overall.

Up next

The Mustangs' varsity and junior varsity travel to Neosho today for a tri-match with Neosho and Webb City. On Saturday, the Mustangs' varsity will participate in the Branson Tournament, while the JV will be at Labette County. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the varsity and JV will wrestle at Cassville.