MCHS All-District, All-Conference Band Members

Photo submitted Saturday, Jan. 7, the Southwest Missouri Music Educators Association (SWMMEA) hosted the All-District and All-Conference Band concert at Joplin High School. All-District Band students are (from left) Tucker Keith -- 3rd Chair Alto Saxophone, Madison Burton -- 1st Chair Baritone Saxophone, and Jacob Winkler -- 4th Chair Alto Saxophone.

Photo submitted Congratulations to the MCHS Band students that were a part of the fantastic experience and phenomenal All-District and All-Conference concert Jan. 7. All-Conference Band students are (from left) Emma Smith -- 3rd Chair Bass Clarinet, Celia Holcomb -- Alternate Tuba, Kadence Elliott -- 2nd Chair Soprano Clarinet, Chloe Burk -- 4th Chair Trumpet, and Kaylyn Mathews -- 4th Chair Soprano Clarinet.