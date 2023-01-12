Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MCHS All-District, All-Conference Band Members

by Staff Report | January 12, 2023 at 9:09 a.m.
Photo submitted Saturday, Jan.7, the Southwest Missouri Music Educators Association (SWMMEA) hosted the All-District and All-Conference Band concert at Joplin High School. All-District Band students are from left Tucker Keith - 3rd Chair Alto Saxophone, Madison Burton - 1st Chair Baritone Saxophone and Jacob Winkler - 4th Chair Alto Saxophone.

Photo submitted Saturday, Jan. 7, the Southwest Missouri Music Educators Association (SWMMEA) hosted the All-District and All-Conference Band concert at Joplin High School. All-District Band students are (from left) Tucker Keith -- 3rd Chair Alto Saxophone, Madison Burton -- 1st Chair Baritone Saxophone, and Jacob Winkler -- 4th Chair Alto Saxophone.

Photo submitted Congratulations to the MCHS Band students that were a part of the fantastic experience and phenomenal All-District and All-Conference concert Jan. 7. All-Conference Band students are (from left) Emma Smith -- 3rd Chair Bass Clarinet, Celia Holcomb -- Alternate Tuba, Kadence Elliott -- 2nd Chair Soprano Clarinet, Chloe Burk -- 4th Chair Trumpet, and Kaylyn Mathews -- 4th Chair Soprano Clarinet.

  photo  Photo submitted Congratulations to the MCHS Band students that were a part of the fantastic experience and phenomenal All-District and All-Conference concert Jan. 7. All-Conference Band students are from left, Emma Smith - 3rd Chair Bass Clarinet, Celia Holcomb - Alternate Tuba, Kadence Elliott - 2nd Chair Soprano Clarinet, Chloe Burk - 4th Chair Trumpet and Kaylyn Mathews - 4th Chair Soprano Clarinet.
  

Print Headline: MCHS All-District, All-Conference Band Members

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT