McDonald County High School Hosts Chili Fundraiser For Student

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School hosted a chili fundraiser on Jan. 10 for senior student Payton Nalley. The proceeds from the event will go to the family's expenses as they travel to The Juilliard School. There, Payton Nalley will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to audition in person for The Juilliard School in New York City next week, an opportunity that could help launch his career in performance art.

At the MCHS Basketball game, visitors could purchase a chili dinner for $5. This would include chili and all the fixings with a drink. The fundraiser had a huge turnout, with even more people than initially expected.

According to Heather Nalley, Payton Nalley's mother, more than 150 people "came through just for chili," and a lot more were "there for the game."

The Juilliard School is considered to be one of the best performing arts schools in the country. Acceptance to Julliard is very competitive.

"It's extremely difficult, just to get to the audition," said Heather Nalley. "We're just excited that he gets to go and just be part of that."

To put it in perspective, for every 100 applicants, only five are admitted. This means the school is extremely selective. Regardless, many of the world's elite artists have come out of Juilliard.

According to the school, Robin Williams, Kelsey Grammer, Yo-Yo Ma and Val Kilmer have all been Julliard alumni. These are just a few names out of the hundreds of successful artists that have come out of this school.

It's a very meticulous process just to receive a callback.

"There was an application that he had to fill out. He had to send in some ... videos of some of the plays he's done at the high school. And then, he had to write about himself and what he wanted to do. So it was a written application as well as video submissions that he turned in."

Payton Nalley's skills as an actor shined as he played Scrooge in last year's "A Christmas Carol." The school saw the videos of his performances and contacted the family, asking if he could audition for them in person.

All the proceeds will go to support the family. Since the school is in New York, these expenses will accumulate quickly. The money will help pay "for the plane tickets, the hotel, food and other expenses."

The family wanted to thank the school and the community for supporting them with this chili fundraiser. There were a few particular individuals they wanted to mention.

"Mr. Beachner at the high school, Miss Angie Brewer. Mr. Hester. Mrs. Strader and the community as a whole. Those are the ones that really helped him with his application process and put the fundraiser together. I mean, they really stood by him the whole time."

As Payton Nalley continues his journey to his performing arts career, he may have some hurdles to overcome. But one thing is for sure, he'll have a complete team of people supporting him along the way. Maybe one day, residents will look back and remember the famous actor who came out of McDonald County because of the support from his community.