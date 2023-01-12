McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 1
Sheldon Claude Weiser, 65, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, resisting arrest
Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 10 -- carries loaded weapon into school, bus, premises, function
Silas Carl Groh, 39, Neosho, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft
Wexy Welsiro George, 27, Noel, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop
Jan. 2
Maximenson Andrew, 26, Noel, property damage
Jan. 4
Nichelle Nicole Smith, 35, Neosho, assault -- first degree or attempt, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, property damage -- first degree
Shannon G. Potter, 44, Noel, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Justin Blake Marshall, 20, Rogers, AR, domestic assault -- third degree
Justin Lynn West, 36, Noel, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failed to register vehicle, authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right
Brenda Kay Garcia, 42, Joplin, receiving stolen property
John Lee Christian, 29, Pineville, assault -- second degree, receiving stolen property
Jan. 5
Chelsea Mae Whitaker, 32, Anderson, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Austin Dane DeVault, 24, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense, DWI -- persistent
Jan. 6
Julius Cecil Dawson, 46, Pineville, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only), assault -- third degree, burglary -- first degree
Jan. 7
Michael J. Stahl, 34, address not provided, fugitive from out of state (2)