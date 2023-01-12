McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 1

Sheldon Claude Weiser, 65, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, resisting arrest

Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- subsection 10 -- carries loaded weapon into school, bus, premises, function

Silas Carl Groh, 39, Neosho, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, stealing, stealing/larceny/theft

Wexy Welsiro George, 27, Noel, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour), driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop

Jan. 2

Maximenson Andrew, 26, Noel, property damage

Jan. 4

Nichelle Nicole Smith, 35, Neosho, assault -- first degree or attempt, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, property damage -- first degree

Shannon G. Potter, 44, Noel, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Justin Blake Marshall, 20, Rogers, AR, domestic assault -- third degree

Justin Lynn West, 36, Noel, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failed to register vehicle, authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right

Brenda Kay Garcia, 42, Joplin, receiving stolen property

John Lee Christian, 29, Pineville, assault -- second degree, receiving stolen property

Jan. 5

Chelsea Mae Whitaker, 32, Anderson, stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Austin Dane DeVault, 24, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended -- second or third offense, DWI -- persistent

Jan. 6

Julius Cecil Dawson, 46, Pineville, parole violation (for law enforcement purposes only), assault -- third degree, burglary -- first degree

Jan. 7

Michael J. Stahl, 34, address not provided, fugitive from out of state (2)