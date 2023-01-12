Lady Mustangs Hold Off Reeds Spring, 41-32

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs fought through a heavy dose of foul trouble Tuesday night to come away with a 41-32 victory over Reeds Spring at Mustang Arena.

The win lifts McDonald County's record to 4-8 while the Lady Wolves slip to 2-11.

"We had massive foul trouble," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "People who watch us play know that both Carlee Cooper and Carlie Martin don't come off the floor much. They both play a lot for us. But they both had three fouls in the first half and were sitting for long points of the game. We played a lot of girls in the first half and a lot of people stepped up."

Reeds Spring opened a 12-6 lead after the first quarter of play before McDonald County eased in front, 20-19 at the half. The home team outscored the visitors 11-9 in the third, then pulled away with an 11-3 fourth quarter.

"To be blunt, no, I don't think we played that well, but we preach that even when we don't play well we have to find a way to be successful and we did," said Crane.

Martin led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 12 points, followed by Roslynn Huston with 10. Megan Elwood added seven, Anna Clarkson and Rylee Anderson four each and Cooper two.

"Roslyn Huston stepped up and gave us some offense and Corinna Holland and Katelyn Townsend came in off the bench and gave us good minutes at the guards when our normal backcourt was in massive foul trouble," said Crane. "That's something we've now battled two games in a row. In our game at Archie Carlie Martin sat probably half the game. It's something that's hurt us a lot, but tonight we adjusted and found a way even when things were not pretty."

Archie 33,

McDonald County 32

ARCHIE -- McDonald County rallied with a strong fourth quarter in its game at Archie on Saturday, Jan. 7, but the rally fell just short in a 33-32 loss.

The Lady Mustangs led 7-4 after the first quarter before Archie put together a 9-2 second for a 13-9 lead at the half. Archie then outscored McDonald County 11-10 in the third quarter with the Lady Mustangs fighting back to win the fourth, 13-9.

Carlie Martin led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points. Anna Clarkson tacked on seven, Megan Elwood and Carlee Cooper four each, Corina Holland three and Katelynn Townsend two.

Up Next

The Lady Mustangs play at East Newton on Thursday before taking on Seneca for homecoming on Friday. Coronation is at 6:15 p.m. followed by the varsity boys game at 6:30 p.m. and the varsity girls around 8 p.m.

The McDonald County girls will then play at Carthage on Tuesday, Jan. 17.