Lady Mustangs Defeat Aurora, Tie Diamond

The McDonald County girls wrestling team picked up a team victory and a tie on Tuesday in a Tri-match with Aurora and Diamond at Aurora.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Aurora 24-18.

All four of the Lady Mustangs' wins came via forfeit: Jaslyn Benhumea (115), Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (155), Helen Martinez-Mazariegos (170) and Gisele Aragon (190).

Aurora had two match victories with Aubrey Simpson defeating Ellysia Wasson by fall, and Jasmine Koehler defeating Rylie Huston by fall. Kylie Tanner had a forfeit victory at 135.

There were double forfeits at 100, 105, 120, 125, 130, 145 and 235.

In the match against Diamond, Aragon defeated Diamond's Kaylee Brown by fall in 2 minutes, 32 seconds for the Lady Mustangs' only victory.

At 140, Hallie Crisp of Diamond beat Rylie Huston by fall in 1:17.

Double forfeits were scored at 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 155, 170 and 235.

Seneca Girls Tourney

The McDonald County girls participated in the Midwest Materials Seneca Girls Tournament on Friday.

Jaslyn Benhumea took fourth place at 115, going 1-2 on the day. She lost to Republic's Rebecca Griffin by an 11-6 decision in the third place match.

Gisel Aragon also finished fourth and went 1-2 on the day at 170. Aragon lost by 8-0 major decision to Chanute's Kylie Dillow in the third-place match.

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar went 3-1 and finished fifth overall at 145. After losing her opening match, Lopez-Apolinar won her next three matches, including a fall (2:18) victory over Marshfield's Kylie Green-Beck in the fifth-place match.

Helen Martinez-Mazariegos went 3-2 and finished sixth overall on the day, losing to Marshfield's Trinity Lesser by fall (0:56) in the fifth-place match.

Ellysia Wasson (110) and Rylie Huston (140) each went 0-2.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs wrestle today in a tri-match at Neosho with Neosho and Webb City. On Saturday, the Lady Mustangs are at the Labette County Tournament and then at Cassville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, before competing in the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 18.