Homecoming

Flower Girl
Name: Journie McKibben
Age/Grade: 5/Kindergarten
City: Neosho, Mo.
Parents: Thomas and Katie McKibben
What school do you attend?: Mrs. Martin's class at Anderson Elementary
School/Community Involvement: Member of Splitlog Baptist Church in Goodman; plays t ball for the Anderson Princesses
What do you want to be when you grow up?: A swim teacher
Crown Bearer
Name: Barrett McKibben
Age/Grade: 4
City: Neosho, Mo.
Parents: Thomas and Katie McKibben
School/Community Involvement: Member of Splitlog Baptist Church in Goodman
What do you want to be when you grow up?: The Flash
Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustang! Play hard and kick some Seneca booty!