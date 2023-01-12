Eighth-grade Mustangs Pick Up Win Against Monett

The McDonald County eighth-grade boys picked up a 33-23 victory over Monett on Tuesday in the Mustangs' season opener at Monett.

It was the Mustangs' first victory in some time, as they didn't record a win last year as seventh-graders.

"It was a pretty special win," said coach Brent Jordan.

Chayton Reece and Lane Harris both scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs in scoring, while Reece had eight rebounds.

Monett led 10-8 after the first quarter, but McDonald County rallied to take an 18-15 lead at halftime.

McDonald County led 25-21 going into the fourth quarter.

McDonald County held Monett without a field goal in the fourth to pull away for the win.

After the game, a jubilant Reece said, "Our defense won it for us tonight!"

Coach Jordan, excited about the victory, added, "A total team effort! The win was amazing, but we're just getting started!"

Harris seemed to agree, "Coach set some pretty lofty goals for us. We still have work to do!"

The Mustangs would also win the B game 12-8 in only two quarters of action. Reyes Mendoza netted two buckets to lead the team in scoring.

The seventh graders also won both games, 31-19 in the A game, led by Travis Leaf's 10 points and Kipton Carlin's eight, and 12-11 in the B game.

The Mustangs will travel to Lamar Thursday and play host to Mount Vernon Friday night to wrap up their opening week of competition.