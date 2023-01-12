Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Andrew J. Browning. Promissory note.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Andrew B. Wasson. Promissory note.

Freeman Health System v. Billy L. Reeves. Suit on account.

Gary Carney v. Justin R. Duckett. Small claims over $100.

Larry M. Styles v. Rick W. Cleaver. Small claims over $100.

Freeman Health System v. Amber M. Spencer. Suit on account.

Foxtrot Lot Rentals, LLC v. Harold Arnold. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. David M. Perry. Suit on account.

Thomasville Homes LLC v. Cory Gray. Mechanics lien.

LVNA Funding, LLC v. Clayton Shook. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Don Freytag. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lindsay A. Bilby. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Daisy M. Jasso. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Jennifer Fisher. Suit on account.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. John D. Fargo. Other tort.

Joann J. Bowzer v. Jacob J. Womack. Unlawful detainer.

Ozark Tri-county Health Care Co. v. Amy Hutson. Suit on account.

Jami K. Dennis v. Bill Evans. Small claims over $100.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Timothy W. Fletcher v. Hancock Veterinary Services.

CLC Construction & Remodel LLC v. Marey Wall.

Freeman Health System v. Jessica L. Lewis.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Clarke Hughes.

Freeman Health System v. Irineo Aragon.

Freeman Health System v. Victor H. Williams

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Dustan Smith.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Patricia Anderson.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Tammie Davis.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. William Caskey.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Carl Cunningham.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Karen Cope.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Howard Genz.

Freeman Health System v. Jordin G. Richardson.

Freeman Health System v. Katherine L. Robbins.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC v. Tyrone E. Gibson.

World Acceptance Corp. of MO DBA v. Aubrey Buchanan.

Charles Condreay v. Sharon K. York.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Ani Anison. Trespass.

Valentin Salas. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Wexy W. George. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Leslie Solsar. Animal Abuse.

Jesse T. Hartin. Stealing.

Shania L. Ralston. Tampering with motor vehicle. Unlawful possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Austin Dane. DWI -- alcohol.

Marvin Lopez. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Jimmy B. Seymour. Domestic Assault.

Tyler D. Cleaver. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Darrell Haney. Property Damage.

Patrick David Henry. Stealing.

Heather D. Walker. Property Damage. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substatial risk of seroius injury/death to any person. Leaving scene of accident -- property damage exceeding $1,000.

Julius C. Dawson. Burglary. Assault.

Robert Ray Matthews. Burglary.

Laura Elizabeth Vance. Stealing.

Cody Wade Vance. Stealing.

Jose Manuel Garza Jr. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Trenton James Carrington. Property damage. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Chad Earl Greenhaw. Abuse or neglect of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Maricela Guadalupe Pinales. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Driver fail to secure child less than 8 years old in child.

Skyla D. Sabatini. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David T. Bennett. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Alejandra Pulido. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stacey Lynn Roberts. DWI -- alcohol.

Maricela Guadalupe Pinales. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Isaiah M. Hazelwood. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Latasha Watson. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Eric B. Benton. Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.