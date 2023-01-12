City Council Sets Dates For Citywide Yard Sales

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City, on Jan. 10, returned for its first meeting of 2023 and discussed the dates for the upcoming citywide yard sales for spring and fall and also addressed looking into the possibility of allowing a local resident to convert his restaurant into a residential duplex apartment.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, councilmembers Gloria Armstrong, George Snow, Ridge Carpenter, police chief Bud Gow, and city clerk Jenifer Anderson.

Fire Chief Shane Clark wasn't present because of illness. Instead, Ray Cooper, a public works department utility worker, came in his place.

Since its last report, the police department has written 21 citations: "one for no insurance, five for registration violations, three for failing to maintain a lane of traffic, five for speeding, five for no driver's license, two for driving while intoxicated," said Gow.

The department wrote five warnings, made two arrests, had two lockouts, and worked three accidents.

Residents can look forward to the city's spring citywide yard sale," scheduled for Friday, May 12-14. The yard sale will give local residents the opportunity to gather up some of their unneeded prize possessions and sell them to other residents or visitors to the town.

Hundreds of visitors will likely drive through the city to find secondhand goods, and neighbors can socialize with others in their community.

The following week, May 20-22, there will be a citywide cleanup to clean up the town following the previous week's yard sale.

Residents who can't make it to this coming year's spring yard sale will have another chance in the fall. That yard sale event will be on Sept. 15-17, and the fall cleanup will be the following weekend, Sept. 22-24.

One local resident approached Mayor Blake with plans to remodel his commercial establishment at 1300 North Main Street. The location has been home to many restaurants in the past, including a pizzeria. The resident wishes to convert this location into a residential duplex apartment, but he wasn't sure if it was even possible.

After discussing the matter, the council decided it was worth looking into. But, before the project could begin, the council needed to investigate how these changes could affect the community.

The council will plan to hold a public forum for anyone who wishes to take part in the discussion. This would be helpful for the other local businesses in the area because they'll be able to inquire if these changes could have an effect on them, including their property values. The exact time and date haven't been set, but the city will inform its citizens once they have been decided.

In other business, the city paid the bills in the amount of $62,109.77, and the public works department reported laying down new rubber mulch for the local playground.