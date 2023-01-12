2023 Basketball Homecoming Candidates

Queen Candidates

Name: Megan Elwood

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Jeff and Kelly Elwood

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Volleyball, Basketball, WHS, Rho Kappa, S.A.L.T.

Message to the Mustangs: It's been fun to watch you guys play for the past 4 years. I'm going to miss watching and playing with you guys. Play hard and go get the win!

Plans after graduation: Attend Crowder College and pursue the medical field.

Name: Leia Bryan

Grade/City: Senior/Jane

Parents: Georgia Young Gene Biggs

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Varsity Cheer, FFA

Message to the Mustangs: I want to thank each and every one of you individually; you have made these past 4 years memorable. I have loved cheering you guys on from the sidelines and I can't wait to see what the future holds. Go play hard tonight and make us all proud.

Plans after graduation: Atend Missouri State to obtain a PSYD in Psychology.

Name: Analisa Ramirez

Grade/City: Senior/Noel

Parents: Corrin and BJ Ramirez

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Basketball, softball, track, NHS, Rho Kappa, spanish honors society, science honors society, secretary of student athlete leadership team

Message to the Mustangs: I can't believe we are seniors. I have loved these past 4 years. Let's go beat those Indians.

Plans after graduation: Attend Crowder College to pursue a degree in education.

King Candidates:

Name: Weston Gordon

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Will and Gwen Gordon

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, FFA, S.A.L.T., Rho Kappa, football, baseball, basketball

Message to the Mustangs: Let's go get them Indians this time. Go play your hearts out. Go Mustangs!

Plans after graduation: Pursue baseball career while getting an engineering degree.

Name: Dalton McClain

Grade/City: Senior/Tiff City

Parents: LaDonna McClain and Andy McClain

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, Roh Kappa, football, basketball, track

Message to the Mustangs: Let's get the win tonight. Seneca can't beat us at both our homecomings this year.

Plans after graduation: To attend Crowder College to become a teacher and coach.

Name: Cross Dowd

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Craig and Brandi Down

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: FFA, S.A.L.T., baseball, basketball

Message to the Mustangs: Mustang Nation Let's Riiiideee!

Plans after graduation: After high school I plan to continue my athletic and academic career at Coffeyville Community College.

Attendants:

Name: Tatym Trudeau

Grade/City: Freshman/Anderson

Parents: Kodi and Crystal Keene, Travis and Deonne Trudeau

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Basketball, football manager

Message to the Mustangs: I am so excited to watch you guys play for the next 4 years! Go Mustangs, let's go beat the Indians!

Name: J. P. Clarkson

Grade/City: Freshman/Anderson

Parents: Tommy Clarkson, Jennifer Neale

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Football, basketball, baseball

Message to the Mustangs: Go Stangs. Go get them Indians.

Name: Jaylee Brock

Grade/City: Sophomore/Pineville

Parents: Jenny and Justin Brock

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Lady Mustang softball

Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustangs and beat the Indians!

Name: Hayden Lett

Grade/City: Sophomore/Neosho

Parents: Adam Lett, Patty Lett

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, basketball, baseball, FFA

Message to the Mustangs: Fight hard and beat Seneca.

Name: Carlee Cooper

Grade/City: Junior/Anderson

Parents: Travis and Rebecca Cooper and Hmand Carey

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, SNHS, MCHS softball and basketball

Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustangs, play hard and beat them Indians.

Name: Cory Eastburn

Grade/City: Junior/Stella

Parents: Robert, Jamie Eastburn

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Powerlifting

Message to the Mustangs: Let's go Mustangs, go get 'em.

Carlee Cooper



Cory Eastburn



Cross Dowd



Dalton McClain



Hayden Lett



JP Clarkson



Jaylee Brock



Leia Bryan



Megan Elwood



Tatym Trudeau

