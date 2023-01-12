Manage Subscription
2023 Basketball Homecoming Candidates

by Staff Report | January 12, 2023 at 9:05 a.m.
Analisa Ramirez

Queen Candidates

Name: Megan Elwood

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Jeff and Kelly Elwood

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Volleyball, Basketball, WHS, Rho Kappa, S.A.L.T.

Message to the Mustangs: It's been fun to watch you guys play for the past 4 years. I'm going to miss watching and playing with you guys. Play hard and go get the win!

Plans after graduation: Attend Crowder College and pursue the medical field.

Name: Leia Bryan

Grade/City: Senior/Jane

Parents: Georgia Young Gene Biggs

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Varsity Cheer, FFA

Message to the Mustangs: I want to thank each and every one of you individually; you have made these past 4 years memorable. I have loved cheering you guys on from the sidelines and I can't wait to see what the future holds. Go play hard tonight and make us all proud.

Plans after graduation: Atend Missouri State to obtain a PSYD in Psychology.

Name: Analisa Ramirez

Grade/City: Senior/Noel

Parents: Corrin and BJ Ramirez

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Basketball, softball, track, NHS, Rho Kappa, spanish honors society, science honors society, secretary of student athlete leadership team

Message to the Mustangs: I can't believe we are seniors. I have loved these past 4 years. Let's go beat those Indians.

Plans after graduation: Attend Crowder College to pursue a degree in education.

King Candidates:

Name: Weston Gordon

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Will and Gwen Gordon

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, FFA, S.A.L.T., Rho Kappa, football, baseball, basketball

Message to the Mustangs: Let's go get them Indians this time. Go play your hearts out. Go Mustangs!

Plans after graduation: Pursue baseball career while getting an engineering degree.

Name: Dalton McClain

Grade/City: Senior/Tiff City

Parents: LaDonna McClain and Andy McClain

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, Roh Kappa, football, basketball, track

Message to the Mustangs: Let's get the win tonight. Seneca can't beat us at both our homecomings this year.

Plans after graduation: To attend Crowder College to become a teacher and coach.

Name: Cross Dowd

Grade/City: Senior/Anderson

Parents: Craig and Brandi Down

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: FFA, S.A.L.T., baseball, basketball

Message to the Mustangs: Mustang Nation Let's Riiiideee!

Plans after graduation: After high school I plan to continue my athletic and academic career at Coffeyville Community College.

Attendants:

Name: Tatym Trudeau

Grade/City: Freshman/Anderson

Parents: Kodi and Crystal Keene, Travis and Deonne Trudeau

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Basketball, football manager

Message to the Mustangs: I am so excited to watch you guys play for the next 4 years! Go Mustangs, let's go beat the Indians!

Name: J. P. Clarkson

Grade/City: Freshman/Anderson

Parents: Tommy Clarkson, Jennifer Neale

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Football, basketball, baseball

Message to the Mustangs: Go Stangs. Go get them Indians.

Name: Jaylee Brock

Grade/City: Sophomore/Pineville

Parents: Jenny and Justin Brock

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Lady Mustang softball

Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustangs and beat the Indians!

Name: Hayden Lett

Grade/City: Sophomore/Neosho

Parents: Adam Lett, Patty Lett

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, basketball, baseball, FFA

Message to the Mustangs: Fight hard and beat Seneca.

Name: Carlee Cooper

Grade/City: Junior/Anderson

Parents: Travis and Rebecca Cooper and Hmand Carey

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, SNHS, MCHS softball and basketball

Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustangs, play hard and beat them Indians.

Name: Cory Eastburn

Grade/City: Junior/Stella

Parents: Robert, Jamie Eastburn

What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Powerlifting

Message to the Mustangs: Let's go Mustangs, go get 'em.

  photo  Carlee Cooper
  
  photo  Cory Eastburn
  
  photo  Cross Dowd
  
  photo  Dalton McClain
  
  photo  Hayden Lett
  
  photo  JP Clarkson
  
  photo  Jaylee Brock
  
  photo  Leia Bryan
  
  photo  Megan Elwood
  
  photo  Tatym Trudeau
  
  photo  Weston Gordon
  

