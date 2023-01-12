2023 Basketball Homecoming Candidates
Queen Candidates
Name: Megan Elwood
Grade/City: Senior/Anderson
Parents: Jeff and Kelly Elwood
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Volleyball, Basketball, WHS, Rho Kappa, S.A.L.T.
Message to the Mustangs: It's been fun to watch you guys play for the past 4 years. I'm going to miss watching and playing with you guys. Play hard and go get the win!
Plans after graduation: Attend Crowder College and pursue the medical field.
Name: Leia Bryan
Grade/City: Senior/Jane
Parents: Georgia Young Gene Biggs
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Varsity Cheer, FFA
Message to the Mustangs: I want to thank each and every one of you individually; you have made these past 4 years memorable. I have loved cheering you guys on from the sidelines and I can't wait to see what the future holds. Go play hard tonight and make us all proud.
Plans after graduation: Atend Missouri State to obtain a PSYD in Psychology.
Name: Analisa Ramirez
Grade/City: Senior/Noel
Parents: Corrin and BJ Ramirez
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Basketball, softball, track, NHS, Rho Kappa, spanish honors society, science honors society, secretary of student athlete leadership team
Message to the Mustangs: I can't believe we are seniors. I have loved these past 4 years. Let's go beat those Indians.
Plans after graduation: Attend Crowder College to pursue a degree in education.
King Candidates:
Name: Weston Gordon
Grade/City: Senior/Anderson
Parents: Will and Gwen Gordon
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, FFA, S.A.L.T., Rho Kappa, football, baseball, basketball
Message to the Mustangs: Let's go get them Indians this time. Go play your hearts out. Go Mustangs!
Plans after graduation: Pursue baseball career while getting an engineering degree.
Name: Dalton McClain
Grade/City: Senior/Tiff City
Parents: LaDonna McClain and Andy McClain
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, Roh Kappa, football, basketball, track
Message to the Mustangs: Let's get the win tonight. Seneca can't beat us at both our homecomings this year.
Plans after graduation: To attend Crowder College to become a teacher and coach.
Name: Cross Dowd
Grade/City: Senior/Anderson
Parents: Craig and Brandi Down
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: FFA, S.A.L.T., baseball, basketball
Message to the Mustangs: Mustang Nation Let's Riiiideee!
Plans after graduation: After high school I plan to continue my athletic and academic career at Coffeyville Community College.
Attendants:
Name: Tatym Trudeau
Grade/City: Freshman/Anderson
Parents: Kodi and Crystal Keene, Travis and Deonne Trudeau
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Basketball, football manager
Message to the Mustangs: I am so excited to watch you guys play for the next 4 years! Go Mustangs, let's go beat the Indians!
Name: J. P. Clarkson
Grade/City: Freshman/Anderson
Parents: Tommy Clarkson, Jennifer Neale
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Football, basketball, baseball
Message to the Mustangs: Go Stangs. Go get them Indians.
Name: Jaylee Brock
Grade/City: Sophomore/Pineville
Parents: Jenny and Justin Brock
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Lady Mustang softball
Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustangs and beat the Indians!
Name: Hayden Lett
Grade/City: Sophomore/Neosho
Parents: Adam Lett, Patty Lett
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, basketball, baseball, FFA
Message to the Mustangs: Fight hard and beat Seneca.
Name: Carlee Cooper
Grade/City: Junior/Anderson
Parents: Travis and Rebecca Cooper and Hmand Carey
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: NHS, SNHS, MCHS softball and basketball
Message to the Mustangs: Go Mustangs, play hard and beat them Indians.
Name: Cory Eastburn
Grade/City: Junior/Stella
Parents: Robert, Jamie Eastburn
What clubs/organizations are you involved in: Powerlifting
Message to the Mustangs: Let's go Mustangs, go get 'em.